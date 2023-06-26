Drug-taking 'Enhanced Games' aims to rival Olympics with 2024 launch

The Enhanced Games celebrates Olympic drug cheats such as Tyson Gay who was stripped of his silver relay medal in 2012 when it was determined he had used steroids - Getty Images/Stu Forster

London 2012 Olympic gold medallist Anna Meares has slammed a proposed new rival Games with no drug testing as an unsafe “joke”.

Meares, who beat Victoria Pendleton to the women’s cycling sprint in London and was also a gold medallist in Athens, was responding to plans by the London-based businessman Aron D’Souza to stage an inaugural ‘Enhanced Games’ next year.

D’Souza says that the traditional Olympic model is exploitative and believes that, with no drug testing, events like the 100m sprint can be run in under nine seconds. The current official world record, set by Usain Bolt in 2009, is 9.58secs.

D’Souza argues that adult athletes should have the right to decide what goes into their bodies and that the current system has pushed the use of performance-enhancing drugs underground.

He hopes to stage the first Enhanced Games next December in track and field, swimming, weightlifting, gymnastics and combat sports and claims to have the support of several doctors, scientists and former Olympic athletes.

“Athletes are adults ... and they have a right to do with their body what they wish – my body, my choice; your body, your choice,” D’Souza told the Australian Associated Press.

“Nothing will improve the productivity of our society more than preventing ageing. It sounds like science fiction now but we live in the future, look at the rise of artificial intelligence and other technologies. We believe that science makes humanity – and sports – better and fairer.”

‘This is not the right way to go about sport’

The idea was dismissed by Mears, who is Australia’s Olympic chef de mission. “It’s a joke, to be honest,” she said. “Unfair, unsafe — I just don’t think this is the right way to go about sport.”

D’Souza also highlighted the financial reality of how Olympic champions often make little money from their sport while some bureaucrats earn millions.

Rob Koehler, the director general of Global Athlete, agreed that athletes “have little to no right” in the current Olympic system but questioned whether athletes would prefer this alternative. Any athlete competing in an ‘Enhanced Games’ would also risk ending their chance of returning to regular competition.

“I am not sure the majority of athletes would support a doping enhanced games,” Koehler told The Telegraph. “But with that said the anti-doping system needs to change and athletes need to be more involved. As we see in professional leagues anti-doping rules are collectively bargained. Under the World Anti-Doping Program athletes are forced to accept the rules and this is against every principle of collective bargaining. Athletes have little to no rights in the current system.”

