Drug Metabolizing Enzyme Market to Register a Steady Revenue CAGR of 7.4% by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for drug metabolizing enzymes in 2022 and is expected to increase at a revenue CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

Analysis of the global market for drug metabolizing enzymes indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Drugs that are digested by body enzymes are the focus of the drug development and commercialization market, a subset of the pharmaceutical industry.

Key Takeaways:

The rising preference for personalized treatment is driving the market revenue share.

The advanced technologies for drug metabolizing enzyme research drive market demand.

The rising R&D studies in CRISPR/Cas9 and gene editing is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Drug Metabolizing Enzyme Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 7.4% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Drug Metabolizing Enzyme Market:

In August 2022, Cypex, a well-known producer of recombinant xenobiotic metabolizing enzymes situated in Dundee, Scotland, was bought by BioIVT LLC. The wide spectrum of proteins involved in drug metabolism is covered by Cypex's comprehensive enzyme portfolio.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for drug metabolizing enzymes includes:

Pfizer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Xenotech Technical Services LLC

Gentest Corporation

Sekisui XenoTech LLC

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global drug metabolizing enzyme market revenue is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic disease and the high demand for tailored medicines. Furthermore, the technological advancements due to several R&D activities related to CRISPR/Cas9 and gene editing are raising the overall market revenue share.

However, due to the strong competition from alternative methods of drug metabolism studies, such as in vitro testing and computer simulations, and stringent regulatory bodies, the drug metabolizing enzyme market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on Type, Drug Metabolizing Enzyme Market is segmented into Cytochrome P450 (CYP), Sulfotransferase (SULT), UDP-glucuronosyltransferase (UGT), Glutathione S-transferase (GST), and Others.

Based on application, the drug metabolizing enzyme market is segmented into personalized medicine, drug discovery & development, diagnostic testing, and research applications.

Segmentation By Type

Based on types, the cytochrome P450 enzyme segment dominates the global drug metabolizing enzyme market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue share is because these metabolize a variety of medicines, poisons from the environment, and other substances in the body.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global drug metabolizing enzyme market. This large revenue share is because the chronic illness prevalence is high, the desire for individualized medication is rising, and the pharmaceutical business is well-established. Some of the main drivers of the market include factors like the expanding emphasis on drug discovery and development, the rising tendency of outsourcing drug development services to contract research organizations (CROs), and the accessibility of government financing for research and development.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive research on the world market for drug metabolizing enzymes. We looked at the basic market traits, important investment spheres, regional growth analytics, revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL DRUG METABOLIZING ENZYME MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Cytochrome P450 (CYP) Sulfotransferase (SULT) UDP-glucuronosyltransferase (UGT) Glutathione S-transferase (GST) Others GLOBAL DRUG METABOLIZING ENZYME MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Personalized Medicine Drug Discovery & Development Diagnostic Testing Research Applications

DRUG METABOLIZING ENZYME MARKET TOC

