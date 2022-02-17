Drug-Free COPD Symptom Management At Home – AirPhysio Breathing Device Update

Life Wellness Healthcare
·2 min read

Life Wellness Healthcare has expanded its online store to better serve US customers suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Nationwide delivery of the AirPhysio device is now available.

Tweed Heads, Australia, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirPhysio is a cutting-edge OPEP product that has won numerous awards in Australia, the country where it’s made. Now, following the latest move, it is available to customers in the USA wanting to improve their breathing.

More information can be found at: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/products/airphysio-device-search

Experts predict that around 24 million adults across America are currently living with COPD. This can impact their breathing when carrying out everyday activities. The new product expansion from Life Wellness Healthcare ensures that customers can manage symptoms at home.

The team explains that if customers experience shortness of breath while climbing the stairs, it could point to respiratory issues. The leading cause of COPD is smoking, but exposure to air pollution can also play a role in its development.

Common symptoms include excess mucus buildup in the lungs, making it hard to breathe, and regular coughing or wheezing.

The AirPhysio device uses oscillating positive expiratory pressure to directly target mucus buildup and improve breathing for customers. In just a few minutes of use, the product can push mucus to the top of the lungs, where it’s easier to expel.

No batteries or liquids are needed to use the device, and it’s lightweight enough to be carried anywhere. For most people, around five minutes of use per day will be enough to see a noticeable improvement in breathing and lung strength.

Life Wellness Healthcare is an online resource site and store that aims to improve the lives of those with breathing difficulties. Products include devices for anyone with asthma, and the team posts regular content to improve the health and wellness of customers.

The AirPhysio device is also suitable for athletes, musicians, and anyone wanting to expand their lungs to improve performance.

A recent customer said: “My very first five-minute session with the AirPhysio, after an initial quick and easy cleaning, surprised and delighted me. It was so simple, yet by the time I finished, all it took was a few quick coughs to clear what the device had expelled from my lungs.”

Interested parties can learn more at: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/products/airphysio-device-search

Website: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/

CONTACT: Name: Matthew Organization: Life Wellness Healthcare Address: PO BOX 6662, Tweed Heads, NSW 2486, Australia Phone: +61-7-3608-5683


