Drug firm fined for huge price rise that hit NHS

Woman undergoing a thyroid scan

A drug company that increased the price of a crucial thyroid remedy more than 10-fold has prompted fines of more than £100m by the competition watchdog.

Advanz pushed up the price of thyroid tablet packs from £20 in 2009 to £248 in 2017, making the drug unaffordable for the NHS.

It "exploited a loophole enabling it to reap much higher profits", the Competition and Markets Authority said.

The fine applies to Advanz and two private equity firms.

The CMA said its latest fine sent "a clear message" to the pharmaceutical sector that breaking the law would not be tolerated.

It said an investigation had shown that from 2009 until 2017, Advanz charged excessive and unfair prices for supplying liothyronine tablets, which are used to treat thyroid hormone deficiency.

"They achieved this because liothyronine tablets were among a number of drugs that, although genericised, faced limited or no competition and therefore could sustain repeated price increases," the CMA said.

Advanz itself was directly fined £40.9m. Private equity firms HgCapital and Cinven, which were previously owners of the businesses now forming part of Advanz, were fined £8.6m and £51.9m respectively.

Michael Grenfell, executive director for enforcement at the CMA, told the BBC that the decision to push up the price of the drug had had "a real human cost".

"The NHS simply wasn't able to afford it on the scale that was needed," he said.

He added that a number of drug companies were "engaged in anti-competitive practices that have racked up expenses for the NHS".