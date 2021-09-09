Drug Development of Choroideremia Pipeline Report Analysis | DelveInsight

The need for a new therapeutic option is acute. Clinical research is underway investigating the gene therapies for the effective treatment of Choroideremia.

DelveInsight’s “Choroideremia Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 4+ companies and 4+ pipeline drugs in the Choroideremia pipeline landscapes. It comprises Choroideremia pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Choroideremia therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Choroideremia pipeline products.

Major companies such as NightstaRx Ltd/Biogen, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Curative Biotech, Therapeutics, Spark therapeutics/Roche, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Choroideremia treatment scenario.

In June 2021, NightstaRx Ltd announced that the results from Phase III did not satisfy the primary endpoint and secondary efficacy endpoints. Therefore, they will evaluate the results before confirming the next step of the study.

4D therapeutics is developing and investigating its lead product candidate 4D-110 in an ongoing Phase I dose-escalation clinical trial in patients with choroideremia related to mutations in the CHM gene.

In February 2019, Roche entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Spark Therapeutics and its clinical assets, including SPK-7001 for choroideremia in Phase I/II.

Choroideremia is a rare genetic disorder of vision that is more common in men. It is an X-linked recessive condition that gradually degrades the choroid, retinal pigment epithelium (RPE), and photoreceptors.

Choroideremia Emerging Drugs

BIIB111: NightstaRx Ltd

NightstaRx Ltd initiated the development of BIIB111 for the treatment of Choroideremia. BIIB111 is a gene therapy-based treatment consisting of AAV2 vectors with recombinant human DNA designed to deliver REP1 protein to the retina.

AAV2-hCHM: Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics is advancing an open-label, dose-escalating Phase I/II trial designed to assess the safety and preliminary efficacy of subretinal administration of investigational SPK-7001. Each of the investigational research programs uses an adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector developed and manufactured by the Spark team and their collaborators.

Scope of Choroideremia Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Major Players: 4+ Key Players

Prominent Players: NightstaRx Ltd/Biogen, Molecular Therapeutics, Curative Biotech, Spark Therapeutics/Roche, and many others.

Key Drugs Profiles: 4+ Products

Phases:

· Choroideremia Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Choroideremia Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Choroideremia Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Choroideremia Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· Gene transference

· CHM protein expression stimulants; Gene transference

· Gluconeogenesis inhibitors

· CHM protein expression stimulants; Gene transference

Molecule Types:

· Peptides

· Monoclonal antibodies

· Small molecules

· Polymer

· Gene therapy

Route of Administration:

· Parenteral

· Intravitreal

· Oral

· Subretinal

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Choroideremia Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Choroideremia treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Choroideremia?

How many are Choroideremia emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Choroideremia?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Choroideremia market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Choroideremia?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Choroideremia therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Choroideremia?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Choroideremia?

Table of Contents

1 Choroideremia Report Introduction 2 Choroideremia Executive Summary 3 Choroideremia Overview 4 Choroideremia Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Choroideremia Therapeutic Assessment 6 Choroideremia – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 7 Choroideremia Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 BIIB111: NightstaRx Ltd/Biogen 8 Choroideremia Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9 Choroideremia Early Stage Products (Phase I & I/II) 9.1 4D-110: 4D Molecular Therapeutics 10 Choroideremia Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 10.1 Metformin: Curative Biotech 11 Choroideremia Inactive Products 12 Choroideremia Key Companies 13 Choroideremia Key Products 14 Choroideremia Unmet Needs 15 Choroideremia Market Drivers and Barriers 16 Choroideremia Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17 Choroideremia Analyst Views 18 Appendix 19 About DelveInsight

