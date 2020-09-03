Drug Delivery: Infusion Devices - August 2020

Overview This report provides a discussion of current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the global infusion drug delivery devices market, including the volumetric, syringe, ambulatory, disposable, implantable, and enteral pumps segments.

Geographic regions covered include the US, five major European markets, Japan, and Rest of World markets; the forecast period is from 2019–24.



In 2019, Meddevicetracker estimates that the global market for infusion drug delivery products totaled nearly $4.1bn in 2019, and is expected to climb at a rate of 6.4% over the forecast period. Technological advancements, such as devices with needlestick prevention features and dose error reduction software, are a driver of the infusion pumps market. Other drivers include expanding use of infusion pumps in home and alternate care settings, the aging of the population with an associated increase in chronic conditions requiring intervention, and a significant disposables aftermarket resulting from the ongoing need to repurchase administration sets. The volumetric pumps segment accounts for nearly half of 2019 sales; however, sales of disposable, enteral, and ambulatory pumps are expected to outpace volumetric pumps over the forecast period. In the short term, ambulatory pumps in particular will experience a surge in sales due to increased demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

