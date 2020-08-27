Drug dealer locked up over ‘catastrophic’ crash which killed bus driver

An Albanian drug dealer who crashed into a bus, killing its 60-year-old driver and injuring 14 passengers, has been locked up for seven years and eight months.

Asylum seeker Dorjan Cera sped over a junction and struck a single-decker bus being driven by victim Kenneth Matcham shortly after 10pm on October 31 last year.

Mr Matcham was “ejected” from his vehicle after the impact caused it to crash into a second single-decker travelling in the opposite direction on Sevenoaks Road in Orpington, south-east London.

Cera, 20, had no insurance or licence at the time, and was driving a black Skoda Octavia he had hired using false documentation, the Old Bailey heard on Thursday.

Prosecutor Nathan Rasiah said the case involved an “appalling piece of driving”, which had “catastrophic consequences”.

He said: “The defendant drove his car at speed across a junction with a main road and collided with a bus.

“The impact of the collision forced the bus into the wrong lane, causing it to collide with another bus travelling in the opposite direction.

“Mr Kenneth Matcham, the driver of the first bus, was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the collision and died from his injuries, and a number of the passengers suffered serious injuries.”

Cera pleaded guilty in June to causing Mr Matcham’s death by dangerous driving.

He also admitted seven further counts of causing injury by dangerous driving, being unlicensed and uninsured, and possession of an identity document with improper intent.

Grandfather-of-seven Mr Matcham had been driving the R11 service which was carrying six passengers when his vehicle was hit.

CCTV footage of the incident showed Cera’s car failing to stop at the junction before smashing into the front nearside of the bus.

Mr Rasiah said Cera was travelling at a “constant speed” of between 41mph and 44mph along The Avenue as he approached the junction’s “give way” line before crashing.

Seven people suffered “serious” injuries, including passenger Paul Wassell, who broke his spine in “three or four places” when he was “ejected” from the bus, the court heard.

The impact caused the R11 service to hit another single-decker bus, which was running the 358 route, causing injuries to some of its passengers.

Cera, whose car also hit the second bus, was found in the driver’s seat, with the airbags deployed, by a firefighter.

After regaining consciousness, he “identified himself falsely” to police officers, Mr Rasiah said.

He tested positive for cocaine during a roadside drugs wipe test, but a subsequent blood test was negative, the court heard.

