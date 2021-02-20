Drug Case: Pamela Cries ‘Conspiracy’; BJP’s Rakesh Singh Responds
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader, Pamela Goswami, who was arrested from West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Friday, 19 February, along with a friend for allegedly possessing 100 g of cocaine, has said that BJP’s Rakesh Singh, aide of Kailash Vijayvargiya, should be arrested.
Interesting: Pamela Goswami at the time of leaving court says she wants a CID probe. Names aide of Kailash Vijayvargiya, Rakesh Singh, as the person behind this "conspiracy" in which she has been entrapped. https://t.co/hwelUzu8bs
— Ishadrita Lahiri (@ishadrita) February 20, 2021
Also Read: Bengal BJP Youth Leader Pamela Goswami Arrested With Cocaine
Goswami, who was produced in Alipore Court, said, “I want a CID investigation. BJP’s Rakesh Singh, aide of Kailash Vijayvargiya, should be arrested. This is his conspiracy.” She was being escorted to a police lock-up from the court.
Responding to the allegations, Singh said, as quoted by India Today, "It is very easy to make a complaint but it is difficult to prove it. She [Pamela] will be able to tell why she took my name. All I can say is that it is a conspiracy to discredit me. I don't trust in this kind of dirty politics.”
"A few days ago, she [Pamela] complained to the police against leaders such as Bharti Ghosh and Swapan Dasgupta, on Facebook too. Even her father has filed a complaint against her,” he added.
BJP’s Bengal unit chief Kailash Vijayvargiya, however, has not commented on the issue yet.
Background
The BJYM leader, her friend Prabir Kumar Dey, and her private guard Somnath Chatterjee were arrested from a car by the Kolkata Police in the city’s Alipore area, reported The Telegraph.
Sources in the police tell The Quint that cops were following Goswami’s car for some time and tracked her this time, too.
On searching her bags, they allegedly found 100 g of cocaine.”
“She was involved in drug trafficking for quite some time. Today, we got information that she, along with her supplier Prabir, was reaching the spot to hand over the drugs to the purchasers,” said a police officer, reported news agency PTI.
Who Is Pamela Goswami?
Goswami joined the BJYM in 2019. Earlier, she was a model and has also done small roles in Bengali television serials. She has also reportedly been an air stewardess.
She was inducted into the party by Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh, along with actor Rimjhim Mitra. She is an observer for BJYM Hooghly district apart from being General Secretary of BJYM Bengal.
. Read more on India by The Quint.Drug Case: Pamela Cries ‘Conspiracy’; BJP’s Rakesh Singh RespondsLatest News: Air India Flight Knocks Down Pole, No Injuries . Read more on India by The Quint.