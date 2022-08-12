Drought: What does it mean, how is it measured, and what are the rules?

A drought is expected to be declared in parts of England today. (Getty Images)

A drought is expected to be declared in parts of England this week amid the heatwave, which could see temperatures reach 35C.

The National Drought Group, which has been monitoring the situation since late July, is expected to make a decision today.

If a drought is announced, water companies will have to manage low water levels, and more hosepipe bans could be announced.

In London, a Thames Water director has said a hosepipe ban is “ready to go,” if an official drought is declared on Friday.

But what is a drought and what could happen if one is declared?

What is a drought?

The National Drought Group says while there is no one definition of drought, they are all “characterised by some degree of rainfall shortage.”

The group says: “Each drought is different, with the nature, timing and impacts varying according to location and which sectors are affected such as public water supply, agriculture, the environment or industry.”

Droughts are unpreventable natural events that occur during hot, dry spells.

The three types of droughts that can happen separately or simultaneously are an environmental drought, an agricultural drought, and a water supply drought.

An environmental drought is when a shortage of rainfall results in “reduced river flows, exceptionally low groundwater levels and insufficient moisture within soils.”

An agricultural drought is when “there isn’t enough rainfall and moisture in soils to support crop production or farming practices such as spray irrigation.”

Finally, a water supply drought is “when a shortage of rainfall is causing water companies concern about supplies for their customers.”

How is a drought measured?

The National Drought Group will update Defra and the Environment Agency on various factors such as the amount of rainfall, river flows, and reservoir levels.

They will determine the potential that these factors have to impact the public water supply, as well as the impact on agriculture and the environment.

What happens during a drought?

When a drought is declared, the government has plans for how to combat it depending on the area and where it gets its water from.

Story continues

In London, for example, water companies might be allowed to take more water from rivers and might treat water from the Thames to remove salt and make it safe to drink.

But the National Drought Group says: “Droughts are not emergencies unless there is a serious threat of restrictions to the public water supply using standpipes or rota cuts, or a major environmental or other acute incident requiring activation of multi-agency major incident response arrangements.”

What are the rules?

During a drought, a hosepipe ban will likely be in place, which means people can’t use a hosepipe to fill a pool, water plants, clean their car, garden, or windows, or use it to cool off.

Anyone who breaks these rules could face a fine of up to £1,000.

However, it is unlikely that homes will be without water completely, like during the drought of 1976.

What is the National Drought Group?

The National Drought Group is a group made up of senior decision-makers from the Environment Agency, government, water companies, Water UK, the NFU and environmental protection groups including the Angling Trust and Rivers Trust.

Since July 26, this group has been monitoring the current situation and is expected to make an announcement today.

In July, Harvey Bradshaw, Environment Agency executive director for the environment and chair of the NDG, said: “Environment Agency teams are doing brilliant work across the country monitoring river levels and responding to environmental incidents, as well as enacting the early stages of our drought plans in many parts of England to protect people’s access to water and preserve the environment.”