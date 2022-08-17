From drought to deluge – a gardener’s guide to survival

Tom Brown
·6 min read
'I often plant perennials in spring as I can see a fresh mound of foliage which indicates that the plant is viable, but as it is small the roots don't have too much to support'
'I often plant perennials in spring as I can see a fresh mound of foliage which indicates that the plant is viable, but as it is small the roots don’t have too much to support'

With some of the lowest recorded rainfall in the past six months across large areas of the country, gardeners have had to learn how to target their watering. Not only has the drought caused plants to suffer, but the intense heat and light have also taken their toll on many favourites, such as roses and begonias.

When deciding what to water, whatever has been most recently planted must be first in line, as the root systems are the least developed. Trees, shrubs and perennials planted in the past six months will benefit from a few buckets of water each week for the next couple of summers to soak the soil around the root ball.

Grey water is fine for this task, whether bath water or from the washing-up bowl: just avoid bleach and harsh cleaning products. As we now expect a period of torrential rain and thunderstorms, here are a few tips to try around the garden to help plants deal with extremes of drought and deluge.

Drains and gutters

Not the most glamorous of tasks, but check drain covers to make sure they’ve not become clogged over the summer. Dust that’s blown in, spent flowers and fallen leaves can all play a part in blocking points where water can drain away. With a stiff brush, remove the capping of debris to ensure that when heavy rain falls, water has somewhere to escape, otherwise we risk flooding – and plants may be killed as a result of waterlogged ground.

Check gutters to make sure that they're free of debris, especially those that feed water butts
Check gutters to make sure that they’re free of debris, especially those that feed water butts

Check gutters too, to make sure that they’re free of debris, especially those that feed water butts. During times of plenty, the filling of water butts is an opportunity to rejoice. A full water butt will provide certain houseplants, such as orchids, bromeliads and ferns, with soft water which they prefer to the harder, more alkaline water in many areas.

Use a fork

Over a period of drought, soils can become capped, which is when a hard surface crust forms in the top 1-10mm of bare cultivated soils. This means that water levels and air circulation are compromised within the soil because the surface becomes impenetrable.

Insert the prongs of a garden fork around halfway into the soil, then lift a little to create cracks and a crumblier surface.
Insert the prongs of a garden fork around halfway into the soil, then lift a little to create cracks and a crumblier surface.

Healthy root systems need good supplies of both water and air. To help ensure that borders benefit from any downpours, it is well worth lightly cultivating the surface soil to make it more absorbent and prevent water run-off. Ideally, insert the prongs of a garden fork around halfway into the soil, then lift a little to create cracks and a crumblier surface.

Lawns, those once-green areas, also benefit from a little spiking. By aerating the lawn, we create channels to take rainfall down into the soil where it can be absorbed by the grass roots. We’re trying to prevent baked lawns from becoming impenetrable to rain, which could also lead to other areas flooding.

Plant early or late

If we are to deal with extremely dry summers on a regular basis, we need to change our habits to concentrate on spring and autumn planting. We have become very accustomed to the convenience of being able to buy container-grown plants all year round. Although all plants need assistance to establish for the first few summers, those bought and planted in summer are really up against it in a drought.

Plants put into the ground in February and March benefit from lots of moisture and rising soil temperatures which gives them a gentle start. Watering can then be targeted in the summer when needed, but the frequency of that watering is less compared with anything planted later. I often plant perennials in spring as I can see a fresh mound of foliage which indicates that the plant is viable, but as it is small the roots don’t have too much to support. Hardy trees and shrubs are perfect for autumn planting.

'If we are to deal with extremely dry summers on a regular basis, we need to change our habits to concentrate on spring and autumn planting'
'If we are to deal with extremely dry summers on a regular basis, we need to change our habits to concentrate on spring and autumn planting'

Woody plants, especially those that are deciduous, have very little stress on them as they establish during autumn, winter and early spring – they have lots of available moisture with no foliage to support. As the foliage emerges in spring or (in the case of evergreens) growth accelerates, these plants are well placed to deal with rising demands. Trees and shrubs are often pivotal in a garden and therefore warrant some extra care with a few buckets of grey water to help them through their first few summers. A few years on, they will be much better placed to cope with extreme weather.

Mulch and feed

Mulching at the right time is one of the best things we can do to help soil become more resilient to extreme weather. A generous layer (5-10cm) of organic matter on your soil in spring will help to improve soil structure and its ability to process large amounts of water.

Over time, mulching helps sandy soils bind together to help retain moisture and clay soils open up to improve drainage. Mulching in spring helps to lock in all the winter moisture and prevent evaporation. This blanket of mulch will also help to regulate soil temperature and promote soil bacteria and organisms, which will lead to more resilient plant roots. Well-rotted manure or garden compost is ideal and will trickle-feed plants with nutrients.

There is little benefit in adding fertilisers to borders or lawns during extreme conditions. Any granular fertiliser will be washed away without giving any benefit. Save money and wait until the middle of September to treat the lawn to a pick-me-up lawn feed; it’s also a good time to repair any damage caused by the drought, eg add some grass seed to bare patches or replace larger areas of dead grass.

Tough plants to grow

My top 10 plants for coping with hot, dry conditions:

  • Dianthus carthusianorum

  • Echinacea pallida

  • Eryngium bourgatii

  • ‘Picos Blue’

  • Euphorbia characias subsp. wulfenii

  • Rudbeckia maxima

  • Perovskia ‘Blue Spire’

  • Lavandula x intermedia ‘Grosso’

  • Nandina domestica

  • Abelia x grandiflora

  • Vitex agnus-castus

Tom Brown is head gardener at West Dean Gardens, West Sussex. Follow him on Twitter @HeadGardenerTom and on Instagram @tombrowngardener

