The drought has this Boise-area city shutting off irrigation earlier than normal

Nampa will shut off its irrigation system for the season early next month.

The city announced in a news release Friday that it would shut off its irrigation on Tuesday, Sept. 7, to coincide with Pioneer Irrigation District’s shut-off date the same day.

The Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District and the Boise-Kuna Irrigation District are scheduled to end their irrigation seasons Sept. 15.

The irrigation shut off is earlier than normal this year because of a lack of snow fall last winter, severe drought conditions this summer and lower-than-normal reservoirs.

“A quick spring runoff, an early start to summer and higher temperatures all play into the supply and demand on the canal system,” the city said in the release.

Cities across the Treasure Valley asked residents to reduce their irrigation usage this summer, hoping to give farmers a little more time on irrigation to keep their crops alive.

Yearly irrigation assessments are calculated and based on the square footage of a resident’s property. The irrigation water is not metered, and the length of the season is dependent on the availability of water. Refunds will not be given for the early shut off, the city said.

The city also reminded residents not to use potable, or drinking water, to irrigate because the city does not have enough potable water for residents to drink and for irrigation.

Rachel Spacek covers western Ada and eastern Canyon counties. Have a story suggestion or a question? Email Spacek at rspacek@idahostatesman.com.

As summer winds down, concern rising over ‘multiyear drought,’ Idaho water managers say

Neighbors worried a new subdivision would hurt their wells. Then this woman stepped in

Two Boise men replaced their lawns with fake grass. Their neighbors threatened to sue.