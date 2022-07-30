Dropsuite Limited (ASX:DSE) Has Found A Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Dropsuite Limited's (ASX:DSE) future prospects. Dropsuite Limited operates a cloud-based software platform worldwide. The AU$143m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$31k on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Dropsuite will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Dropsuite, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of AU$1.3m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 52% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Dropsuite's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Dropsuite currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of Dropsuite to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Dropsuite's company page on Simply Wall St.

