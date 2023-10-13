Dropping out of university is expensive – here’s how to recoup the fees

university

Student drop-out rates have reached a new high, with 41,630 leaving their university courses in 2022/23, according to data from the Student Loans Company (SLC).

This is a significant rise from the 32,491 recorded dropouts in the previous year.

Students may choose to quit their course for a variety of reasons; some struggle to adjust to university life, while others realise they don’t enjoy the subject they’ve chosen to study. A separate report found mental health is cited as the most common reason for students leaving university early.

As a parent, you may be worried about whether dropping out will have an effect on your child’s future work prospects, and you may also be left with some issues to solve, particularly if you’ve taken steps to help with their university finances. What happens if you’ve paid their tuition fees, for example, or their student accommodation?

Here, Telegraph Money explains how to deal with the logistics of your child dropping out of university, and how to make sure you don’t end up paying for services that aren’t being used.

What happens to the student loan?

With tuition fees of up to £9,250 per year, it is no surprise that many parents and their children opt to take out a student loan.

The finance options can cover tuition fees and there is a separate maintenance loan to cover living costs such as rent, food and course materials.

The tuition fee loan is paid direct to the university in three instalments, one for each term, but it isn’t paid straightaway when students first start the course.

Universities have a “cooling off period” for tuition fee liability, which gives students time to decide if a course is suitable for them. The SLC says the most common cooling off period is two weeks, but it can be up to four weeks depending on the individual university’s policies.

If the student drops out during the cooling off period, the university will confirm the student’s withdrawal to the SLC and no tuition loan fee payment would be made, meaning no debt will be owed.

If they choose to leave after the cooling-off period, the university may reduce the fee liability for the first term, but if not then the loan amount borrowed will need to be repaid.

This gets a bit complex, as the student will have left the university, but may owe money for a portion of the tuition fee loan for a course they didn’t complete.

Students who started university this year are on Plan 5 student loans that only need to be repaid after April 2026 and once the borrower earns above £25,000. This applies even if someone drops out.

The rules are similar for maintenance loans; students will need to repay the money they received for the period when they were studying.

However, as this funding is provided for a whole term, a student could end up immediately owing money that was overpaid if they leave in the first few weeks.

“If any of a student’s loan covers the period after they’ve left their course, this counts as an overpayment and will need to be repaid straight away,” said a SLC spokesman.

“Once a student has been withdrawn from their course, we will use the date supplied by their university as their last date of engagement to work out how much of the maintenance loan they were entitled to for their length of study. We will also calculate how much was overpaid.

“If the student has an overpayment, we will tell them how much must be repaid and, if it cannot be repaid in full, a repayment plan will be arranged,” they added.

Can student loans be transferred?

Some students who drop out of one university or course may do so because they’d prefer to study elsewhere – but this can cause issues for funding.

Student finance is typically only given for one degree, so the level of support available when transferring will depend on how much a student has previously received.

Full funding may be an option if the tuition fees for the first course were never paid. But if a student transfers to another university having already paid the first portion of fees, they’ll have essentially already received 25pc of their funding for that academic year.

This means only 75pc of the year’s tuition fee loan can be transferred, so you’ll need to get alternative funding to cover the remaining fees.

The SLC says it will reassess an application and send the student a letter if their loan entitlement has changed.

Can university fees be refunded?

If you’ve chosen to pay your child’s tuition fees, sparing them years of loan repayments, their dropping out can mean you’ll have to take steps to get your money back.

Tuition fees are paid in three instalments for each term, so you won’t be in a position where you’re at risk of losing a full year’s worth of fees for an education your child hasn’t received.

If your child drops out during the university’s cooling off period at the beginning of the course, you should be able to get the total balance of fees returned to you.

If they drop out after this period has elapsed, then getting your money back will be more tricky. Whether or not a university will repay some or all of the term’s fees may depend on how far it is into the term, and the university’s own policies.

For example, tuition fees at the University of Cambridge will be refunded if a student withdraws two weeks before the start of the course or term.

A cancellation made less than two weeks ahead of the first term of teaching will be liable for one third of a year’s fees, rising to two thirds for the second term, and the full year’s for the third term.

At London South Bank University, tuition fees will be fully refunded if a student enrolling or re-enrolling this September dropped out on or before Oct 9.

Three quarters of the year’s tuition fees will be refunded if they drop out before Jan 2 2024, with 50pc given back if they withdraw before Apr 22 2024. Nothing is refunded after this date.

While you do have a chance of getting a refund for tuition fees, it may be harder to get a refund if you’ve paid out for your child’s university accommodation.

Universities may have similar time-based refund policies for students staying in university-owned halls of residence, but if they were renting from a private company and have signed a rental contract, it’s unlikely they’ll be able to exit early.

If the contract allows, you may be able to get off the hook for paying rent if you can find a replacement tenant to take the room.

Should a child repay their parents if they drop out of university?

In cases where parents have paid out money for their child’s education, only to have them drop out before the degree is complete, there may be a temptation to ask their child to get a job and repay the money.

However, Vivi Friedgut, founder of financial wellbeing app Blackbullion, said the student shouldn’t be made to feel guilty or punished during what can be a difficult time.

“Every family has their own money culture, which is inevitably deeply personal and, of course, a family’s financial circumstances will affect how parents choose to respond to a child dropping out,” she said.

The reasons for dropping out should be considered, along with your reasons as a parent for wanting to help your child. If you wanted to save them from loan repayments, then setting up your own version makes little sense.

If you had hoped they’d get a certain job or go into a certain career, helping them with work experience or alternative career routes may be more helpful than encouraging them to get any job for the purposes of paying you back.

The prospect of repayment should certainly be avoided if it’s never been mooted before, according to Ms Friedgut.

“What kind of conversations were you having with your child about money and funds before they started? What expectations have been laid out? Were there conditions set into this – achieving certain results, for example?”, she said.

What should parents do with an unused university fund?

If you had saved money for your child’s university experience, that will no longer be used now that they’ve decided to drop out, you might be wondering what the best option is for this cash.

Scott Gallacher, financial planner at Rowley Turton, suggested boosting other pots you might have for them, such as for the child’s wedding or house deposit.

He adds that if the money hadn’t been saved in the child’s name, there is nothing stopping the parents spending it themselves.

“Parents often forget that while they might be able to ‘afford’ to help their children, for all but the very wealthiest, there is still a cost,” he said.

“If you earn £100,000 gross (£67,049 net) and you can ‘afford’ to fund your child’s three years at university at a cost of say £19,250 a year – £9,250 a year tuition fees and £10,000 a year living costs – that is still equivalent to having to work at extra 10 months or so to cover that cost.

“So, rather than retiring at 60, you’d need to work until you’re almost 61. I don’t think many people think about it that way.”

