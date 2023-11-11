I Dropped My Expensive Lip Oils For E.L.F.'s Customer-Loved $8 Formula

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

My lips and I have had a very complicated relationship for most of my life. I spend money and time trying to make them soft, smooth, and supple. However, they remain chronically dry no matter what I do, especially during the cooler months. Lip oils are a fresh take on traditional lip colors, serving double duty as milky tints and nourishing conditioners, and they are available at many different price points. If you can't exactly shell out $20 to $30 for a brand's formula, don't feel bad. E.L.F. Cosmetics recently released its highly anticipated Glow Reviver Lip Oil, which you can grab for just $8. (No, that isn't a typo.)

Like many of my beauty obsessions these days, as soon as I saw prominent TikToker Mikayla Nogueira raving about the formula, I knew I had to have it. Once these lip oils hit the shelves late last month, they immediately sold out. So, I waited until my local Ulta restocked—only to find they sold out again. Luckily, a lovely customer changed their mind at the last minute, and I was able to grab the Glow Reviver Lip Oil in the light pink shade "Pink Quartz." The first time I glided the oversized doe-foot applicator on my lips, I understood why they had caused such a buzz in the beauty community.

E.L.F. Glow Reviver Lip Oil

Ulta

$8

Buy Now

From the smooth wash of color and non-sticky finish to the unbeatable gleam and hydrating benefits, this affordable lip oil delivers everything high-end formulas promise, but at a fraction of the price. The vegan and cruelty-free formula feels exceptionally comfortable on my lips due to the impeccable moisturizing combination of jojoba, avocado, apricot, and pomegranate oils with squalane. However, it has a mild minty scent and a subtle tingle that encourages a plumping effect. I found it refreshing, but it's definitely something to consider if lips are tender or overly sensitive.

The line comes in six subdued shades, from coral to black cherry and clear, and although the hue is prominent in the bottle, they apply sheerly to complement your lips' natural tone. I prefer to swipe some on when I don't have any other products on my lips, but it also looks beautiful layered over a neutral liner or lipstick.

When it comes to an affordable formula that can compete with premium brands, E.L.F.'s Glow Reviver Lip Oil delivers. Shop it before it sells out again on Ulta. Below, I'm also recommending five other trusted lip oils that won't break the bank while imparting color and comfort.

Jouer Cosmetics Essential Lip Oil

Jouer

$16

Buy on jouercosmetics.com

NYX Cosmetics FAT OIL LIP DRIP

Ulta

$9

Buy Now

Tower28 ShineOn Lip Jelly

Tower 28

$16

Buy on tower28beauty.com

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

Sephora

$20

Buy on Sephora

Ami Colé Hydrating Lip Treatment Oil

Sephora

$20

Buy on Sephora

