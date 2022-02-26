The Dropout: this true-crime story aims for Wolf of Wall Street energy – and misses

Rebecca Nicholson
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Beth Dubber/Hulu</span>
Photograph: Beth Dubber/Hulu

Amanda Seyfried is surprisingly passive as convicted con artist Elizabeth Holmes in an adaptation that’s not daring enough to be a thriller and can’t decide how camp it wants to be


Amanda Seyfried has gone all-in to play the part of fallen Silicon Valley CEO Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout (Disney+, from Thursday), opting for the kind of immersive performance that is as hungry for awards as Nicole Kidman’s prosthetic nose. By all accounts, the real Holmes was a shapeshifter, adjusting her voice and her look as her star rose, and Seyfried embraces every bit of that transformation, from the scruffy 19-year-old in business-suit cosplay to the full face of slap and infamous black polo neck. Just as Dopesick dated its action by its characters’ hairstyles, this does it with eyeliner. The thicker it is, the closer we are to the moment Arthur Fleck becomes the Joker.

Holmes was once the youngest female, self-made billionaire in the US. She was on magazine covers, touted as the next Steve Jobs, whom she idolised, and her company, Theranos, promised to transform medicine by allowing blood tests for a plethora of ailments to be carried out with a single drop of blood. But the concept ran away from the science, and the science never caught up. Screeners for the show came with a request that reviewers do not give away any plot details, but I think it’s safe to say that Holmes – who was found guilty of fraud and deceiving investors just weeks ago – found notoriety, if not the sort she was searching for.

The Dropout begins with the Holmes who will be familiar to fans of the podcast on which this series is based – deep-voiced and carefully answering questions during a taped legal deposition. Aside from a quick flashback to a running race in 1995, in which Holmes is so slow her teacher tells her to give up – it would be a heavy-handed metaphor, were it not true – Seyfried takes Holmes from her last days at school, through what was a revealingly traumatic time at university, to her years in San Francisco, raising billions of dollars of investment for a tech product that did not work.

Her metamorphosis from ambitious wannabe to Steve Jobs tribute act is played for tragedy and/or laughs, though not by Seyfried – who keeps it doggedly straight throughout – but in the circus that swirls around her. Brief forays into the outrageous world of obscene tech wealth hint at a Wolf of Wall Street energy that never materialises. Holmes’s mother Noel (Elizabeth Marvel) and the family’s wealthy, dastardly capitalist neighbour Richard (William H Macy) are ripped from a Christopher Guest movie, while Holmes’s boyfriend and business partner Sunny Balwani (Lost’s Naveen Andrews) is all bluster and menace. Holmes sits wide-eyed and wild-eyed, surprisingly passive, unconvincingly in the middle.

Power couple &#x002026; Naveen Andrews and Amanda Seyfried inn The Dropout.
Power couple … Naveen Andrews and Amanda Seyfried inn The Dropout. Photograph: Beth Dubber/Hulu

One of the show’s many issues is that it can’t decide whether it thinks Holmes’s predicament is trivial or not. In a way, this is understandable. The real Holmes is intriguing because, even now, it seems impossible to know what was going on in her mind. For the first two episodes, it grasps at elements of her personality and attempts to build a portrait out of them, but it can’t settle on what it wants her to be. Is she a klutz who can’t keep her bra strap up? Is she socially inept, unable to make friends, and so blunt with her own mother that she coolly informs her she is considering becoming sexually active for the first time? Is she a victim of bro-culture sexism? Or is she a visionary who wanted to do good in the world, whose precociousness catapulted her into a cutthroat business environment that required her to eat or be eaten? The story’s appeal, of course, is that she may have been all of these things, or some, or none. There is an opportunity to cleverly balance the possibilities, but instead it swings for the easiest of balls: a mother who can’t say “I love you”, a moment spelling out that Mark Zuckerberg is allowed to dress scruffily when Holmes is not, because he’s a man.

Much like Pam & Tommy, another rollercoaster re-enactment of a true story that is stuffed with stars but lacking in sense, this suffers from tonal insecurity. I suspect this comes from being based on true events, with a framework largely pre-written. It threatens to be camp, then backs away as if ashamed. It threatens to be thrilling, but never dares to go far enough. By episode three, at long last, it finds some consistency, as the screws tighten on the business Holmes has carefully constructed. It is far more comfortable as a nailbiter than it is as a farce. As soon as that thick eyeliner has been applied, the voice has deepened and the polo neck is on, there are hints that The Dropout may yet prove to be worth it.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Pickleball is one of Canada's fastest-growing sports. But the paddle and ball can make a racket

    Pickleball has been a blessing for some during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering up exercise, fresh air, and a chance to socialize outdoors. But for some who live near pickleball courts, the cacophony that comes with the burgeoning sport can be a curse. Many pickleballers play their sport on reconfigured outdoor tennis courts. The sport has ties to tennis, but uses a paddle instead of a racket, and a hard ball instead of a fuzzy tennis ball. The results can be noisy. Connie Ball, who lives near pi

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Sports organizations need to be proactive and educate players on racism, says consultant

    A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Vancouver Whitecaps extend starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Jaylin Williams on a roll for Arkansas

    There’s no other big man in the Southeastern Conference like Jaylin Williams. The 6-foot-10 Arkansas forward scores, rebounds, passes and makes 3-pointers. He is also one of the best post defenders in the league, evidenced by the team-high 44 charges he has taken to go along with 34 blocks and 39 steals. He plays with high energy and has an even higher ceiling. Although he’s rarely listed on NBA mock drafts, he surely has to be turning heads with his recent run that included SEC player of the we

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • MLB makes slight moves toward players in longer lockout talk

    JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball negotiations resumed with renewed intensity Monday in an effort to salvage opening day, and Major League Baseball made slight moves toward locked-out players. With perhaps a week left to salvage opening day, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations for the first time since the MLB lockout began, accompanied by New York Mets stars Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor. MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players by $5 million to $20 million, a

  • Jake DeBrusk scores twice as Bruins top Kraken 3-2 in OT

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Thursday night. Boston opened a lengthy road trip with its third straight win and welcomed Brad Marchand back from suspension. DeBrusk scored off a fluky bounce in the first period and beat Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer on the short side from a tight angle on the first shot of the extra period. David Pastrnak scored his 28th of the season and 20th in

  • Suzuki scores two, Montrembeault grabs first shutout; Canadiens crush Sabres

    MONTREAL — Confidence couldn’t possibly be higher in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. Seven games into Martin Louis' tenure as interim head coach, the Canadiens have found their first winning streak of the season. The team improved to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. St. Louis was glad with the “buy-in” that he’s got from his players in little time and their willingness to fight for one another. “There are guys that take care of the team

  • Golf Canada unveils new development program with goal to advance elite talent

    Golf Canada has unveiled a new development program, with the goal to increase the number of athletes competing on the PGA and LPGA Tours to 30 by 2032. The organization said in a release that the plan will include the creation of a national infrastructure for identifying and developing promising young golfers, with women's head coach Tristan Mullally moving to the new position of national talent identification director. Golf Canada says the program was partly shaped by a global comparative analy

  • Should Scottie Barnes move to the bench?

    Nick Nurse has alluded to using his bench more going forward and a player who would help it become an asset for the Toronto Raptors is Scottie Barnes, while Khem Birch would help the starters settle into more traditional roles. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Pacers' revised roster faces different challenge after break

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Rick Carlisle started job hunting last summer, Indiana quickly emerged as a favored destination. The Pacers had an experienced roster, playoff aspirations and a hungry group eager to fulfill its full potential. Eight months later, a rash of injuries, COVID-19 absences, and a flurry of trade-deadline moves changed the plan. Expectations were lowered dramatically with a suddenly fresh-faced team hovering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and trying to reb

  • When the All-Star break ends, the NBA's stretch run begins

    CLEVELAND (AP) — When the All-Star break ends, the stretch run begins. There isn’t much time left in the NBA season. The All-Star weekend came at about the 60-game mark for teams, far beyond the midpoint of the 82-game schedule. It’s a sprint to the finish now, and the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have to prove they have the legs to make a run. The Nets could have Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons on the floor soon to spark a surge. But the Lakers might be without Anthony Davis for more than