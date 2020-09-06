What is Drop Servicing? — The Complete Guide by Dylan Sigley

Most people are doubtful that it’s possible to earn six figures without working all day in an office, no matter how much proof I show them on the Dylan Sigley Blog and Youtube. Managing a business requires you to work all day every day. Right?

But the truth is, you can run a successful business without having to invest too much of your time.

With drop servicing, you’re able to leverage the time, freedom, and location given to us by the internet to contact decision-makers around the world and sell them the services they need, while making a nice profit for yourself.

But everyone usually responds to that “But Dylan Sigley, starting a business is super expensive”

But the truth is, drop servicing doesn’t require you to pay for expensive office space, equipment, or hire employees like with conventional business models. It’s the most cost effective way to get started in business

Everyone has different definitions of drop servicing, in the Drop Servicing Blueprint by Dylan Sigley I define Drop servicing as selling high-quality digital services to businesses using a virtual team.

It is similar to sub-contracting. You provide a service and outsource the labor required for that service to freelancers from countries with lower costs of living. Since you’re paying a low rate for a high-quality service, you’re able to achieve high-profit margins on your service sales.

By hiring cheap but skilled freelancers, you can fulfill a service to your customers’ satisfaction while also offering cheaper prices than your competitors. This gives your business a competitive advantage when it comes to marketing your service.

If you’ve seen a ‘Dylan Sigley ad’ before, you’ll know that Drop servicing is a spin on the popular internet business model “dropshipping”.

Dropshipping involves taking a customer's order and shipping details and giving them to retailers or wholesalers that can fulfil that order and ship goods directly to the customer.

With drop servicing, you take a customer’s order for a service and fulfil the labor required for that service with the help of freelancers, which is sometimes referred to as ‘subcontracting’ and ‘outsourcing’.

To keep things simple:

Selling a product (e.g smartwatches or clothes) manufactured and delivered by a third party for profit.

Drop servicing involves outsourcing or subcontracting a service to freelancers who can fulfill the service. Your role is to find clients, or even better, have clients come to you, and focus on selling them the service at a price high enough that you make a significant profit from outsourcing the service.

Now you might be thinking “but Dylan Sigley, that sounds all well and good, but how does that work in the real world?”, we'll break it down for you with a real example.

For example, let's say John is the founder of a health supplement affiliate website and he is looking for 15 x 1,000-word articles about vitamins, minerals, and other health-related herbs and supplements.

John wants to hire a content writing company, but he’s found that the prices are too high, with most people quoting $100 per 1,000 words.

Now, you come along and offer your article writing service for $50 per 1,000 words.

You hire a freelance writer to write the articles for $20 per 1,000 words, meaning you’re profiting $30 per article.

The total cost for John is $750; your outsourcing cost is $300. That makes your profit $450. This is a 60% profit margin, which is very high, and very lucrative if you scale this business model.

John is happy because he’s saving money, you’re happy because you’re making money, and the freelancers are happy because they’re making money.

These numbers are just estimates, and will, of course, vary based on the drop servicing business model you create. But this should give you a general overview of the basic principle behind drop servicing.

This drop servicing business model can be used for content writing, design, video animation, web development, lead generation, copywriting; essentially any service that can be fulfilled over the internet.

There are five steps for building a drop servicing business.

Finding competitors and studying their business models. Finding teams that can deliver the service(s) at a cheaper price than your competition. Creating a compelling offer. Building marketing channels to bring in new customers. Automating the entire process to free your time and service more customers in the most efficient way possible.

How Much Does it Cost to Start Drop Servicing In Dylan Sigley’s model?

You don’t need any money to start a drop service business. But, as with every business, the more money and resources you have to deploy, the easier and quicker you’ll be able to grow a business.

That said, all you need is an email address.

As the founder, your role is to communicate between your clients and your team. Thankfully, email is free.

Some of the fundamental things you’ll need for your drop servicing business is are:

Website (WordPress): Themeforest , Thrive Architect - Thrive Themes, Divi - Elegant Themes

Domain and hosting : Namecheap , Bluehost

Custom email address: G Suite, Outlook

Business name: Namelix, Shopify Business Name Generator, Panabee

Realistically, these basics shouldn’t set you back more than a few hundred dollars at most. Having the basics makes you look more professional and trustworthy.

Now, some will say “but Dylan Sigley, I have NO money to start!”.



That’s ok, because you can use purely free methods such as LinkedIn outreach, Instagram outreach, and Facebook page outreach or even get sales from the freelancer networks themselves.

Even if you do make a sale via email without a website, you’re going to eventually need an established drop servicing website to help automate your business.

Eventually, you can hire a project manager to automate communication between your team and the client so you can achieve 100% automation. This is made possible through people and software taking you out of the business.

Dylan Sigley, What Can You Drop Service?

We get this question a lot at the Dylan Sigley blog and the answer is really… anything. In general, the more simple the service you offer, the easier it is to automate the repeatable steps involved with its production. While any online service can be drop serviced, you’ll likely end up either in design and creative fields, writing, or sales and marketing as they are by far what dominates the online service industry today.

Here are some drop servicing ideas:

Design and creative:

Art & illustration

Graphic design

Animation

Writing:

Editing & proofreading

Content writing

Blog writing

Copywriting

Technical Writing

Sales and marketing:

Search engine optimization (SEO)

Lead generation

Social media management

Market research

Email marketing

Dylan Sigley, Where Can You Find People to Hire for Your Drop Servicing Business?

The best place to find drop service freelancers is on a freelancer marketplace. On these websites, freelancers have profiles you can view and select from based on different categories. You can also post a specific job and have freelancers apply to your job posting.

Some examples of freelancer marketplaces include:

Fiverr

Freelancer

ProBlogger

Upwork

Student job boards

Peopleperhour

Now, you’re probably wondering, “Dylan Sigley, which should I choose?”

Great question.

The marketplace you choose will depend on which service you’re offering.

Fiverr and Freelancer.com tend to be the cheaper options, but this generally entails lower quality services. Student job boards can be great to find cheap native speaker freelancers.

Upwork is the largest freelance marketplace, and on this platform, you can find some very high-quality freelancers from all categories, including writing, design, web development, video production and so on.

Overall, Upwork and Fiverr are the best places to start. You’ll find everything you need here.

But before hiring someone, it’s important to review their profile, feedback ratings, the number of years of experience they have in their fields, and of course, the price they’re charging.

Focus on high reviews, and look for someone who replies quickly in a professional manner and is enthusiastic about helping you. Don’t rush the hiring process. It’s worthwhile investing some time to ensure you’re bringing on quality freelancers who are committed to helping your business for the long-term.

I've input a search filter for graphic designers under the following criteria

Earned over $10k freelancing on Upwork

90% + job success score

Hourly rate of $10 and below

Without even trying I’ve found a long list of cheap graphic designers with a good track record. If you spend time looking, it’s easy to find high quality freelancers at very affordable prices.

But, Dylan Sigley, Is Drop Servicing Even Profitable?

Yes, kind reader, Drop servicing is profitable. When done right, it’s very profitable.

How profitable you will be depends on your ability to package and sell your service.

But hiring cheap freelancers is only one part of the equation. You must still deliver a high-quality service. If you don’t, you may land a sale or two, but you will not get repeat business. Repeat business is where you can make a lot of money, especially with services that are required regularly.

If you are delivering a high-quality service at a cheap price, and you’re marketing your service to the right people, you will make a profit.

Ok Dylan Sigley, but Is Drop Servicing Worth It?

Drop servicing is especially easy to start as you don’t need to know how to produce the service you’re selling. You leave that to the freelancers.

If you stay consistent and follow the right steps, it’s possible and realistic to expect that you can make enough money to replace a full-time job (if not earn even more), without investing the typical 40 hours per week that accompanies a normal job.

“But Dylan Sigley, how long does it take”



Well that depends what your goal is, and how much time and energy you have to put in the work to build the business, when I got started I worked a few hours a day on it maybe, and I landed my first few thousand dollar clients 3 months in then several months later I was running a 6-figure business that allowed me to start travelling.

It’s important to remember that while drop servicing is legitimate and can be lucrative, you do have to put in the work and stay committed to your business to ensure it grows, especially in the beginning stages.

To succeed you need to focus on acquiring customers at the cheapest price possible and give them an offer they can’t refuse.

The bottom line is that drop servicing is great because you don’t do the grunt work, but you reap the benefits. At the same time the customer, freelancer, and you are all happy.

Sure Dylan Sigley, But Is Drop Servicing Even Possible?

Drop servicing is possible. If there is a demand, there is a supply.

All that is required is for you to supply a service that’s in demand, and position yourself so that you beat the competition and make a profit.

It’s as simple as that.

“But Dylan Sigley, they say it’s risky and unsafe to start a business, oh, and you need to be super smart and lucky!”

In life, there’s this pervasive perception that you go to school, go to university, and then hopefully, get a job related to your degree.

While there is nothing wrong with working hard at a job and earning money, it’s possible to live with more freedom and be free from the constraints of a boss’s schedule.

While drop servicing won’t turn you into an overnight success, and some degree of work is required, it is not difficult to earn enough money to live comfortably, without having to work typical full-time hours.

You just have to put the work in upfront to automate your drop servicing business and have other people’s time work for you.

There are so many opportunities out there, and drop servicing allows us to inject ourselves into the virtual economy and get a slice of the action.

Makes Sense Dylan Sigley, But What Makes Drop Servicing Possible?



1. Freedom of communication

You can contact companies to connect with your team that delivers a service they need.

This team works for you, and you have a project manager who manages the communication between the two.

2. Freedom of location

You can live wherever you want because your drop servicing business model is fully online, allowing you to move around and work from multiple locations.

3. Freedom of time

Not only can you work where you want, but you can work when you want. Because your business is completely remote, you can remove yourself with people and software. This gives you total freedom, and you don’t even need to spend the majority of your day monitoring and managing business processes.

Dylan Sigley, Why Does Drop Servicing Work?

Companies need external help. They spend billions of dollars on the services they need.

In many cases, it simply doesn’t make sense for them to hire employees for specific services when they can outsource work for fixed prices. Furthermore, many companies need services that they simply don’t have the knowledge and skills to do.

It’s too much effort for them to build the infrastructure for a specific service when they can just hire experts that do it daily for other companies. Most companies even have a dedicated budget for these types of services every quarter.

But why would these companies work with you? It comes down to simple economics.

If you’re able to provide a service for them at a similar level of quality to other local service providers at a lower price, then the logical option for them is to work with the cheaper service.

Even though your freelancers are on a site like Upwork, Fiverr, etc. it doesn’t mean that your clients will go looking for the same freelancers on those marketplaces. Companies prefer to work with other companies because it’s easier for them and other companies seem more trustworthy. Companies delivering services have proven systems and processes, which provide certainty, reliability, and consistency.

In drop serving, you are the marketer, and that means you are presenting and positioning your service in the best way in comparison to your competitors.

Dylan Sigley, How Big Is the Drop Servicing Market?

The US business services sector consists of about 410,000 establishments with combined annual sales of around $770 billion. Using data we’ve collected, we estimate the market to be around $1.2trn, with estimates of up to $5trn when including factors such as market share of unlisted companies.

The takeaway is that the service industry is enormous, and there’s no shortage of opportunity to get a slice of this money circulating by positioning yourself in the right place and providing a valuable and competitive offer.

“But Dylan Sigley, doesn’t that mean there’s a lot of competition?”

Yes, there are a lot of competitors in the market but they’re not all selling the same things to the same people. For example you could sell Facebook ads to real estate agents in your local area and you’ll have no competition. On top of that, the reason there are so many companies doing it is because each company can only take so many clients, because people make up the service, and only have 24-hours in a day so at a certain point it becomes difficult to become a huge company dominating the entire market, this is good for everyone because it allows us to easily setup a business and plug into the money flows.

Even though this market is enormous, it’s always growing, especially as our world moves more and more online.

Once you learn how to create a drop servicing system for yourself, you can apply it to other services, reinvest profits, and continue to expand and grow multiple systems to scale horizontally.

Ok That’s Great Dylan Sigley, But What Is the Future of Drop Servicing?

As the structures and systems of companies become more remote and more digital, they encounter greater efficiencies, meaning lower costs.

Every business has a primary goal of maximizing profits, and by working with remote and digital structures, companies save time and money through increased efficiency.

The trend of companies becoming more remote over the last five years is growing and will likely continue to grow considerably in the future.

Companies are far from being completely digital, but this transformation is happening quickly, and more companies are making the transition to having more of their infrastructure being digital.

“But Dylan Sigley, won’t these companies think it’s weird we work online only?”

Actually no, this is a selling point for drop servicers. Most employees state they want to work remotely, and remote employees save companies money, driving increased profits. It’s a win-win.

The issue is that many companies don’t know how to go remote. As a drop servicer, you can command a massive amount of work from companies who want to transition to a more virtual structure.

Dylan Sigley, Tell Me How to Start a Drop Servicing Business

While there’s a lot to do, getting started is the easiest part.

There are some consistent steps all drop servicers go through in their journey, and it starts by:

1. Find a service that’s selling well in the market

For example, writing, web design or video animation are some great options. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel.

Plus, there’s so much demand that there’s room for you to squeeze in and provide a service, especially because you’re undercutting local businesses prices, creating a compelling offer.

2. Research what other competitors are doing in the market

Find competitors, and answer the following questions:

What are their prices?

How do they structure their offers?

What pain points do they focus on for their customers?

How are they marketing their services?

What’s their traffic like?

Where is their traffic coming from?

3. Research what freelancers are doing

Check the top Upwork freelancers in the market you’re targeting.

How do they position themselves?

Who are they working with?

Who have their biggest projects been with?

4. Determine margins

To get your margins, take the competitor price and subtract the average freelance price.

For example, if your competitor price is $5000 for a website, and your freelancer price is $1000, your potential margin is $4000.

Perhaps you’ll undercut your competitor by $1000 for the same quality website, meaning you’re still receiving $3000 on your $1000 invested into your freelancer’s labor.

“But Dylan Sigley, I hate math!”

Well you need to learn to love counting if you want to build a real online business because the numbers literally determine how successful your business will be by telling you what’s working and what’s not, giving you the clay to mould your creation.

5. Market market market

Scale up your number of clients by putting out more offers into the market. Once you have proven that your offers are working and it's competitive enough to create demand that’s relatively easy to close on, then it’s time to scale and automate your business model.

6. Automate your entire process

Automate your process so that you have an “A-Z” process from introducing a new client into your funnel to delivering their goods.

Refine and optimize this process to save time using people and software as you pull in more clients into your drop servicing business model.

“But Dylan Sigley, how do I do all of this if I have no idea what one of these businesses should look like?”

Copy the Competition — Don’t Reinvent the Wheel

When I see people first get started with the ‘Drop Servicing Blueprint by Dylan Sigley’ course, one of the biggest mistakes people make is focusing on what they think people want. What you should do is focus on what’s already working in the market.

This is why it’s so important to do a competitor analysis to understand what’s working for your successful competitors and why it’s working. Doing something that’s never been done before MIGHT work, but chances are it won’t.

When you’re using your competitors as a guide, you’re using data that has proven to give a return, and your chances of success are higher.

It’s simple to find your competition. Simply search for the service you’re providing on Google and type “service” after it. For example, you can search “content writing service,” “proofreading service,” “logo design service,” “branding service,” or “sales video service.”

Create a list of your competition, and see what’s working and why it’s working. Find the common trends between them. Reverse engineer their processes, so you take the guesswork out of what your potential customers are receptive to, this is a process we mention over and over on the Dylan Sigley blog.

Then focus on changing your offer to be more compelling and competitive than your competition within the same framework of their business model to generate profit and sales.

You don’t need to create the next Facebook, Uber, or Google to live a life of freedom with financial independence and location independence. Some people are even hesitant to start because they have the idea in their head that they need a revolutionary idea to start a successful business. But, don’t fix what’s not broken.

Ok Dylan Sigley, But Should I Focus On Many Services And Target Broad Or Go Very Specific?

The most efficient thing to do is focus on a specific service and niche.

One common mistake is thinking you can do everything. While there are businesses out there that follow the drop servicing model and do everything from web design to video, you must focus on one service or variations of one service when you first start.

For example, your business can focus on writing, or you can have a business that focuses on video animation. You can even focus on a more specific niche to give yourself a competitive advantage such as copywriting, instead of content writing. Either way, it’s important not to go too broad.

Preferably, pick a service you have experience in. If you used to be a web designer, then following a web design drop servicing model is probably a better idea as you'd better understand the nuances of conversation in this industry.

However, you don’t need to have any experience in the industry itself as you’re not the one producing the service. You are simply the middleman between the freelancer and the client.

Dylan Sigley, How Do I Build a Drop Servicing Team?

1. Hire freelancers on a project basis

To start your team, you need to hire employees, but hiring employees means you’re paying them consistently when you don’t necessarily have clients paying you consistently to fulfill their salaries.

That would be risky. What makes more sense for risk mitigation is to hire on a project basis.

Have a pool of freelancers ready and when you close with a client, you can commission the freelancer by paying a fixed price for the project.

As mentioned before, Upwork and Fiverr are great options to start with. They’ll allow you to only spend money only when it’s giving you a return on your investment.

Typically you can pay 50% upfront for a project and 50% upon completion. Though, the structure of your payments may depend on the project and the freelancer. 50/50 tends to be the simplest and most fair approach, especially for larger projects. While paying after the work is completed is typical for smaller commissions.

Other tasks such as project management can be more suited for per hour payment.

2. Hire a freelancer full time

If you have consistent repeat business you can bring on freelancers full time. This way you can save money as you’ll likely pay less with an hourly rate or regular salary instead of contracting work. You should only hire full-time and regular freelancers on payroll if you have the work to support it.

3. Have your own office and team

This is completely optional. You may want an office with your team, or maybe you want a fully remote team.

While having a remote team is a great option, growing a team in your in-house office is a possibility too. It’s up to you and your personal preference.

The point is that drop servicing gives you the freedom to make your own choices.

“But Dylan Sigley, how do I implement this practically to go from nothing to something?”

Growing Your Income from $0 to $10,000 per Month

In the Drop Servicing Blueprint by Dylan Sigley, there’s a module where we build a brand new business from scratch and screen record every single step of the process, so you can see how it’s done from start to finish.

$10,000 can seem like a daunting and unreachable number, but it’s not.

Does $1,000 seem more realistic? That can be a good goal to start with. From there, you need to figure out how many clients you need to get to $1,000 or $10,000. To get $10,000, all you need is ten $1,000 clients per month — that’s an easy way to think about it if this number seems high.

“But Dylan Sigley, how does this scale up over time?”

If you keep 50% of your clients after one month, then you only need two months of closing ten clients per month to get to $10,000. After that, you just need to maintain clients which may only require 3-4 sales per month.

If your service sells for $500, then you need 20 sales, and if your service sells for $5,000 you only need two sales.

Figure out how many sales you need for your desired monthly revenue and then reverse engineer what’s required, so you can create sales targets for you and your team.

Ok, Dylan Sigley, But Tell Me How to Find High Paying Clients!

One good practice is cold emailing decision-makers. It’s very cheap to do so compared to paid advertising.

You can use Linkedin Sales Navigator to customize searches and find the decision-makers of companies. It’s an extremely useful tool, and it allows you to search for people based on their job titles, the business they work within, company size, and other factors that will help you create custom lists of potential customers.

You can message them on Linkedin, or use tools to validate their email addresses and contact them that way.

Here’s a simple process you could follow.

Create specific search criteria on Linkedin Sales Navigator.

For example,

Job title: Founder, co-founder, CEO

Company size: 1-10, 11-50

Search term: Design agency

Countries: US, Canada, UK, Australia, NZ

Now you’ll have a list of founders and CEOs of small-medium sized design agencies.

You can extract their emails using a software such as Snov.io.

Then you can set up campaigns with cold email templates that you can A/B test to determine what works best for gaining positive replies from decision-makers that need your service.

You could send 100 emails with one template, 100 with a second template and 100 with a third template.

Then you analyze the results and determine which email gets the best open rates, replies, and click-through rates and conversions.

Repeat the steps and use the email template that performed best.

Important notes on cold emailing:

It’s crucial to warm up a new email address — meaning you shouldn’t create a new email address and then start sending hundreds of emails, or else your emails will likely go to spam.

It’s also advisable not to use the email address with your actual website domain name, because you don’t want to risk having your legitimate domain name email flagged for spam. If your website is called designagency.com, you can buy the domain designagency.co or another domain extension variation, and use that address instead as john@designagency.co.

You can Mailwarm.com to “warm-up'' your email, or simply start with a small amount of emails and gradually increase the amount you send daily, e.g 10 emails per day in week one, 20 emails per day in week two, and so on.

If you’re doing things right and writing emails that aren’t spam, you shouldn’t worry too much. When developing emails, remember that you’re speaking to humans, and to keep things short, concise, as decision makers are busy people.

“Ok sure Dylan Sigley, but can you give me any case studies from the real world?”



Yes reader, yes I can.

Case Study: Superside (Design Drop Servicing Company)

Superside is a large and established design company that follows the drop servicing business model. They offer a wide range of services related to design including web and mobile design, PowerPoint presentation design and more.

Superside are specifically targeting agencies, scale-ups and enterprise teams, meaning they're providing work at scale, saving companies time from prospecting, hiring and managing large design teams.

Superisde is obviously a large and established company, and so it's likely not in your best interest to try and serve such a wide variety of services in the same capacity as they do. But Superside still serves as a prime example of a good drop servicing business model in action.

When a potential customer is browsing through Superside and your drop servicing business, they are going to be looking for three factors that will influence their decision to work with you: quality, reliability, and price.

Here’s how Superside effectively showcases these qualities to increase the probability of a prospective customer becoming a paying customer.

Quality

Quality is determined by the service you’re producing. Superside displays a menu option called ‘our work’ which showcases previous examples of design work completed by the Superside team. The portfolio work is categorized into industries and the type of design. Customers are able to find portfolio examples similar to their desired projects.

These examples give a potential customer an accurate understanding of the quality of the service that they can expect when working with this business.

Reliability

Reliability is one of the most important qualities for onboarding a new client, especially if they are discovering your website for the first time and don’t have a solid understanding of the business’s reputation.

Essentially it’s the question of “why should we trust you?”

Superside’s website displays logos of companies they’ve worked with to prove legitimacy.

They also frequently show customer testimonials which helps instill trust.

When you begin, you may not have any previous work examples. To get around this you can offer cheaper prices to help onboard new clients in return for a testimonial.

For the longevity of your business, it’s not recommended to write fake reviews. Provide a good quality service and it will be easy to get reviews.

Price

Price is one of the most important qualities and likely the first a customer will look for.

If your price is too high, people will not buy from you, and likewise, if your price is too low, people will presume the quality is bad.

With Superside, multiple price tiers are shown which helps the business target a wide variety of customers in the marketplace. It reaches some clients who are working on more extensive design projects and others who require more basic small-scale projects.

It’s a good idea to split up your pricing into tiers. Three tiers tend to work well; otherwise, it gets a little complicated. The pricing tiers should go from lower to higher prices and lower to higher quality products. This can help to make sure your business doesn’t miss out on any of the markets.

Superside is providing tiers from $1,000 marked as “level 1” to $10,000 marked as “level 3”. Since different price tiers are offered, those looking for the cheapest price can do business with Superside, and those looking for a premium product can also have their needs met.

Superside is not appealing to what “they” want to do, but rather to what the market wants, which includes the people with lower budgets and higher budgets.

As the founder of a drop servicing business you aren’t actually doing the labor for the service. This allows you to offer different qualities of services as you’re focusing on mastering the automation of outsourcing service production, rather than the service itself.

These are important concepts that we cover extensively in the Drop Servicing Blueprint by Dylan Sigley.

Make it Easy for Potential Customers to Contact You

Superside has made it very simple for customers to book a call and contact them with a clear call to action all over their website.

Don’t overcomplicate this. Set up your website so that a five year old can figure out how to get in touch with you. Make it very easy for potential customers to contact you as quickly as possible after landing on your website.

Offer Incentives Such as Discounts

Everyone loves discounts, and the same applies to the service business.

Your standard prices are likely lower than the competition, and giving a discount further makes your offer irresistible. For example, Superside likely has a specific landing page setup that they send via email with discounted prices.

By showing the original prices on the homepage, and the separate landing page for discounted prices, you ensure that the client remembers the original price. This makes doing business with you even more appealing when considering the already cheap prices plus the discounted rate.

You can give a reason for the discounted rate such as being a new company and your desire to build up testimonials and your portfolio in return for discounted rates.

In the Drop Servicing Blueprint by Dylan Sigley, we go in-depth into every detail imaginable with regards to running a drop servicing business.

Furthermore, we provide you with templates, strategies, and every single part of drop servicing business models we have successfully built.

You'll be able to apply these templates and strategies to your drop servicing business, so you can replicate the business model and ensure you don’t waste months doing something that has been proven not to work.

Ok Dylan, But, Should I Really Take a Drop Servicing Course?

It’s well worth taking a course in drop servicing.

Why?

Because it saves you money.

Instead of spending months trying to figure out what to do and how to do it, you can take a course that explains step-by-step how to grow your drop service business. It’s possible to learn the necessary skills to drop service, including marketing, SEO, sales, social media, web design, hiring, etc. on your own, but why not take a course that helps teach you how to apply these skills specifically in the context of a drop servicing business model?

For example, why would a client hire you instead of directly hiring a freelancer from Upwork?

It’s being able to answer questions like this that will help you position yourself correctly as a business that will enable you to close larger deals and grow your business.

That’s why a drop servicing course is worthwhile if you’re serious about turning your drop servicing business into an automated source of revenue.

The Drop Servicing Blueprint by Dylan Sigley is currently the most comprehensive drop servicing course available based on the results, you can check out my Dylan Sigley Instagram to see a saved story called results where I post a few of our student success stories.

The Bottom Line According To Dylan Sigley

Drop servicing is a simple and underrated business model that you can take advantage of today. There are people and companies out there who need services, and you can be the person to provide them with that service for a profit.

There’s no better time to start drop servicing and building a life of financial freedom for yourself.

The world is going online quicker than ever before, and drop servicing is one of the quickest ways to start making money online within a short period without needing to invest too much time learning new skills.

Ok Dylan Sigley, Where Can I Learn More?

You can check out all of our free tutorials on the Dylan Sigley Instagram Account, Twitter, Youtube channel and blog.

Sure, And Who Exactly Is Dylan Sigley Anyway?

Drop Servicing was pioneered by Dylan Sigley after he graduated with a masters degree from university and was rejected by every company he applied for a job with. Dylan Sigley decided that he would create his own path after discovering online business was possible. Once he took the leap into the world of online marketing he experimented with a few things and failed at many before discovering that drop servicing is possible. This really catapulted Dylan Sigley’s success to new heights and today he teaches thousands of people around the world how to get their start in drop servicing with the most results generating online business courses on the market. For more information, check out the reviews of Dylan Sigley and the Drop Servicing Blueprint.