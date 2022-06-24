Drop everything you’re doing! The famous Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirror is finally on sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There aren’t a lot of home decor items that go viral, but if there’s one, it’s Anthropologie’s Gleaming Primrose Mirror. The gold vintage-style mirror is often spotted in the homes of influencers on social media, making it a bit aspirational, like a new designer handbag. However, last year, TikTok became obsessed with finding dupes. Why? Because this iconic mirror is very expensive.

But today, Anthropologie finally (!!!) marked its Gleaming Primose Mirror 30% off. This is huge because it may be the first time the mirror has ever gone on sale. The deal kicked off on Friday, June 24, but it only lasts through the weekend. So if you want it, get it ASAP.

The Gleaming Primrose Mirror comes in a few sizes and colors. The whole collection is on sale, so you can get the exact one you’ve had your eye on for less.

Gold is the most popular color, but it also comes in antique black, silver and verdegris (antique-looking copper). As for sizes, the 7-foot floor-length size adds the most drama, and then there’s 3-foot, 5-foot and 6-foot floor-length sizes.

This mirror is a statement piece for any home, whether you hang it in your entryway or lean it against your bedroom wall. Inspired by the French Antique Gilt Mirrors hanging throughout Paris, the mirror adds a little bit of decadence anywhere you put it. In fact, it may just be the elegant accent piece your home has been missing.

