Drop what you’re doing and shop these Prime Day deals that are legit 50% off ASAP

Savvy shoppers aren’t impressed by paltry deals, and I get this. If we’re not talking 30% off or more, I’m not even paying attention. I’ll be the first to admit that there are lots of, umm, well, mediocre Prime Day deals. I get that some of these items rarely ever go on sale, but I just can’t get excited about 10% off.

If you’re like me and only pull out the credit card for legit good deals, you’ll be excited about the deals below. Not only are they all 50% off (or more!), but these are items you’ll actually use. A robot vacuum for less than $90? A top-of-the-line knife set for under $40? A $4 lipstick? Honestly, you could easily add all these deals to your Amazon cart because they’re just that good.

Just be forewarned: Amazon’s big sale ends tomorrow, so you don’t have much time to take advantage of these Prime Day deals under $50. Start shopping now while everything is still in stock, and the prices are low.

50% Off Prime Day Deals

Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 23Kpa Super Suction, $149.99 (Orig. $789.99)

I can hardly believe this deal is real, but it is. This nearly $800 vacuum is on sale for less than $150, for a limited time only.

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $88.88 (Orig. $265.99)

If you want to do no work to keep your floors clean, grab this under $100 robot vacuum while you can.

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners, $311.15 (Orig. $699.97)

Buy this Samsonite luggage set now while it’s on sale, and you may never have to buy luggage again. Yes. These suitcases are that durable and well-made.

Mattress Topper Queen Size – Extra Thick Mattress Pad Cover, $33.27 (Orig. $69.90)

Can’t afford a new mattress? This plush (and affordable!) mattress topper makes your old one feel like new.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $19.99 (Orig. $39.99)

Access thousands of movies and TV shows simply by plugging this Fire TV Stick into your TV. It’s pretty amazing and really that simple.

FineDine Insulated Water Bottles with Straw, $11.59 (Orig. $26.99)

Whether for working out or staying hydrated while sitting at your desk, this water bottle is a total steal at 57% off.

Charmast Portable Charger, $13.99 (Orig. $29.99)

Never worry about your phone losing juice by investing in this handy portable charger.

CUISINART Cutlery Knife Set, $29.99 (Orig. $65)

Your kitchen isn’t complete without a set of sharp knives, so buy this high-quality Cuinisart set while the price is right.

rosyclo Cloud Slippers for Women and Men, $19.99 (Orig. $39.99)

Yes, it’s finally time to jump on the pillow slides trend. You’ll be glad you did.

COVERGIRL Simply Ageless Moisture Renew Core Lipstick, $3.96 (Orig. $8.97)

Ready to rock a bold red lip for the holiday season? This affordable CoverGirl shade looks great on lots of different skin tones.

