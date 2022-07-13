We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Drop what you’re doing and grab these Amazon Prime Day deals under $10 before the sale ends in a few hours

Jeanine Edwards
Updated ·4 min read

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon Prime Day is finally here! After weeks of waiting to see what deals Amazon would unveil, most people haven’t been disappointed by today’s markdowns.

While some people plan to tackle Prime Day with a list of items they’ve been eyeing for a while, others simply hope to take advantage of some of the unexpected gems. If you fall into the latter category, then you’ll definitely want to browse the Prime Day deals under $10 below. Not only are the prices on these items very compelling, but you’ll actually find they’re all really useful and can make day-to-day life a bit easier. Plus, at less than $10, they won’t take a huge chunk out of your budget, so you can buy them guilt-free.

One important note: Some of these Prime Day finds under $10 are flash deals only available for a few hours. If something catches your eye, your best bet is to add it to your Amazon cart and check out ASAP so that you don’t miss the deal.

Prime Day Deals Under $10

Sony MDREX15LP in-Ear Earbud Headphones, $7.49 (Orig. $14.99)

$7.49 $14.99 at Amazon

These popular Sony in-Ear Earbud Headphones are 50% off for Prime Day. They have more than 24,000 ratings and 4.3 out of 5 stars.

Ziploc Flexible Totes Clothes and Blanket Storage Bags, $4.01 (Orig. $7.59)

$4.01 $7.59 at Amazon

Yes, Ziploc really makes handy storage bags that you can use for clothing and blankets.

KitchenAid Classic Measuring Spoons, Set of 5, Aqua Sky/Black, $5.59 (Orig. $7.99)

$5.50 $7.99 at Amazon

Ensure your measurements are precise using these beautiful KitchenAid Classic Measuring Spoons.

Neutrogena Fragrance-Free Lightweight Body Oil for Dry Skin, $9.59 (Orig. $10.29)

$9.59 $10.29 at Amazon

Keep your skin soft and hydrated all year long with Neutrogena Fragrance-Free Lightweight Body Oil for Dry Skin. It's not greasy and absorbs into the skin quickly.

Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Lightweight Keyhole Tank, $8.80 (Orig. $12.90)

$8.80 $12.90 at Amazon

Whether for working out or running errands, this Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Lightweight Keyhole Tank is a wardrobe essential.

ELYPHINE 32OZ Water Bottles with Removable Straw & Time Marker, $9.99 (Orig. $19.99)

$9.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Make staying hydrated easier than ever with this motivational 32 oz. Water Bottle. It's 50% off for Prime Day.

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Exfoliating Foot Cream for Extremely Dry, Cracked Feet, $7.99 (Orig. $8.99)

$7.99 $8.99 at Amazon

This top-rated O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Exfoliating Foot Cream can heal and soothe even the most severely dry, cracked feet.

Dickies Men's Dri-tech Moisture Control No Show Socks, $9.98 (Orig. $14)

$9.98 $14 at Amazon

You can never have too many socks, so grab these Dickies Men's Dri-tech Moisture Control No Show Socks while they're on sale.

SkyGenius Portable Handheld Fan, $7.91 (Orig. $9.89)

$7.91 $9.98 at Amazon

Perfect for on the go, this SkyGenius Portable Handheld Fan can offer some cool relief no matter where you are.

CeraVe SA Cleanser, $9.87 (Orig. $12.49)

$9.87 $12.49 at Amazon

Shoppers and beauty lovers rave about this CeraVe SA Cleanser. It rarely goes on sale, so don't miss your chance to grab it for less.

More Prime Day Deals Under $10:

If you liked this story, check out more of the best Prime Day 2022 deals.

For more updates, check out our Prime Day live blog.

More from In The Know:

Hands down, these are the best Prime Day pillow deals that you need to take advantage of today!

These are the 9 best Prime Day vacuum deals — save big on Shark, iRobot, Hoover, Eureka and more

17 Prime Day skin care deals you shouldn't miss — up to 45% off L'Oreal, Peter Thomas Roth and more

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here! Here are the deals you should definitely add to your cart today

The post Drop what you’re doing and grab these Prime Day deals under $10 while you can appeared first on In The Know.

Originally published
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Last call! The 10 absolute best Prime Day 2 deals — get them before the clock runs out

    Sony, Vitamix, iRobot, Crest: It's time to get your shop on. Prime Day deals disappear at midnight PT!

  • Amazon Prime Day 2022: What to expect from retailers this year

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley discusses what to expect this year from Amazon as well as other retailers like Walmart and Target as the two-day Prime Day event kicks off.

  • 51 Prime Day Kitchen Deals to Shop Right Now

    Replace your mismatched food storage containers, send your mom an air fryer, and get that espresso machine you’ve been coveting.

  • The 27 Best Jeans Secretly Sold on Amazon

    The best jeans on Amazon come from top denim labels and hidden gem brands. We found 27 of the best jeans on Amazon to shop now.

  • Prime Day deals under $25 that just might change your life

    Save big on cleaning putty, luscious lip balm, and Fire TV sticks.

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Avalanche promote Sakic to president of hockey operations

    DENVER (AP) — Joe Sakic's title has changed. His task has not: Keep the Colorado Avalanche at the summit of hockey. The Stanley Cup champion Avalanche promoted Sakic on Monday to president of hockey operations, which means he no longer deals with the day-to-day general manager responsibilities. Make no mistake, though, he will still be deeply involved. Sakic was the architect behind a team that captured its first title since 2001. The Hall of Fame forward-turned-front-office executive was recent

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran punter Jon Ryan

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed Canadian punter Jon Ryan and American kicker Seth Small on Sunday. Ryan, a 40-year-old Regina native, spent the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders following a 12-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Ryan spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl title in 2014. He suited up for 28 games in his two seasons with the Roughriders and averaged 48.1 yards per punt. Small, 22, attended training camp with

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • AP source: Wayne Rooney agrees to coach DC United

    Wayne Rooney has agreed to coach D.C. United in Major League Soccer, a person with knowledge of the move said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced. The longtime English soccer star played for the MLS club in 2018 and 2019. Once visa paperwork is complete, Rooney is set to replace interim coach Chad Ashton, who replaced Hernan Losada earlier this season. D.C. United is tied with Chicago for the fewest points in the 28-t