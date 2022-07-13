Drop what you’re doing and grab these Amazon Prime Day deals under $10 before the sale ends in a few hours

In The Know by Yahoo

Amazon Prime Day is finally here! After weeks of waiting to see what deals Amazon would unveil, most people haven’t been disappointed by today’s markdowns.

While some people plan to tackle Prime Day with a list of items they’ve been eyeing for a while, others simply hope to take advantage of some of the unexpected gems. If you fall into the latter category, then you’ll definitely want to browse the Prime Day deals under $10 below. Not only are the prices on these items very compelling, but you’ll actually find they’re all really useful and can make day-to-day life a bit easier. Plus, at less than $10, they won’t take a huge chunk out of your budget, so you can buy them guilt-free.

One important note: Some of these Prime Day finds under $10 are flash deals only available for a few hours. If something catches your eye, your best bet is to add it to your Amazon cart and check out ASAP so that you don’t miss the deal.

Prime Day Deals Under $10

Sony MDREX15LP in-Ear Earbud Headphones, $7.49 (Orig. $14.99)

$7.49 $14.99 at Amazon

These popular Sony in-Ear Earbud Headphones are 50% off for Prime Day. They have more than 24,000 ratings and 4.3 out of 5 stars.

Ziploc Flexible Totes Clothes and Blanket Storage Bags, $4.01 (Orig. $7.59)

$4.01 $7.59 at Amazon

Yes, Ziploc really makes handy storage bags that you can use for clothing and blankets.

KitchenAid Classic Measuring Spoons, Set of 5, Aqua Sky/Black, $5.59 (Orig. $7.99)

$5.50 $7.99 at Amazon

Ensure your measurements are precise using these beautiful KitchenAid Classic Measuring Spoons.

Neutrogena Fragrance-Free Lightweight Body Oil for Dry Skin, $9.59 (Orig. $10.29)

$9.59 $10.29 at Amazon

Keep your skin soft and hydrated all year long with Neutrogena Fragrance-Free Lightweight Body Oil for Dry Skin. It's not greasy and absorbs into the skin quickly.

Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Lightweight Keyhole Tank, $8.80 (Orig. $12.90)

$8.80 $12.90 at Amazon

Whether for working out or running errands, this Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Lightweight Keyhole Tank is a wardrobe essential.

ELYPHINE 32OZ Water Bottles with Removable Straw & Time Marker, $9.99 (Orig. $19.99)

$9.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Make staying hydrated easier than ever with this motivational 32 oz. Water Bottle. It's 50% off for Prime Day.

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Exfoliating Foot Cream for Extremely Dry, Cracked Feet, $7.99 (Orig. $8.99)

$7.99 $8.99 at Amazon

This top-rated O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Exfoliating Foot Cream can heal and soothe even the most severely dry, cracked feet.

Dickies Men's Dri-tech Moisture Control No Show Socks, $9.98 (Orig. $14)

$9.98 $14 at Amazon

You can never have too many socks, so grab these Dickies Men's Dri-tech Moisture Control No Show Socks while they're on sale.

SkyGenius Portable Handheld Fan, $7.91 (Orig. $9.89)

$7.91 $9.98 at Amazon

Perfect for on the go, this SkyGenius Portable Handheld Fan can offer some cool relief no matter where you are.

CeraVe SA Cleanser, $9.87 (Orig. $12.49)

$9.87 $12.49 at Amazon

Shoppers and beauty lovers rave about this CeraVe SA Cleanser. It rarely goes on sale, so don't miss your chance to grab it for less.

More Prime Day Deals Under $10:

