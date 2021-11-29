DroneShield Ltd

Droneshield Ltd (DRO.AX) November 2021 Investor News Update

Sydney, Australia, Nov 29, 2021 - (ABN Newswire) - As the US has celebrated the 2021 Thanksgiving, the busy year continues with Newsweek running a cover story last week highlighting the ongoing threat.



DroneShield (ASX:DRO) (HAM:DRH) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) continues to expand its Artificial Intelligence work, as it was awarded an $800k R&D AI contract by the Australian Department of Defence earlier this month. DroneShield's AI capabilities focus on multi-domain (such as radiofrequency and optical/thermal) detection and tracking of potential threats, both UAS and non-drone focussed, as well as sensorfusion.



In Brazil, in a rare public disclosure of DroneShield equipment use, prison police has shared details of intercepting a drone carrying contraband into prison in Ribeirao das Neves.



Drone incidents have continued to escalate through 2021, most recent high profile example being an attack on Iraqi Prime Minister earlier this month.



DroneShield has also recently released its updated 6th edition of the C-UAS Factbook, helping to navigate the expanding and complex world of C-UAS technologies.



We continue to actively engage with our customers, both in-person and via virtual demos, including in last two months:



- the deployment at Yuma Proving Ground with JCO,



- exhibiting at AUSA with Team Defence Australia and our partner SAIC,



- Axon Accelerate 2021,



- deploying with the Antwerp Police trials with our Netherlands partner ForcePro,



- exhibiting at the Milipol conference in Paris with our French partner Scopex,



- Interpol counterdrone equipment evaluation at Oslo airport with our Norway partner Siphon, and



- FAMEX (Mexico Aerospace Fair).



In addition, a number of our in-country partners around the world have continued demos to end customers over the period.



DroneSentry-X detect-and-defeat system continues to demonstrate benefits of its deployment versatility, with an increasing use on vehicles, as well as ships and fixed sites such as rooftops.



On the technology front, DroneShield is pleased to continue advances in the AI-powered computervision space with its DroneOptID solution, deployed on edge with our rugged SmartHub devices. The latest version of this groundbreaking software will be demonstrated next month at the US Army Maneuver Fires Integrated Experiment (MIFX) exercise, in collaboration with our partner Trakka Systems, utilising their high end optical and thermal cameras.



RfPatrol devices have seen their first publicised aerial deployment, by US-based firefighters (with the concern being drones colliding with the blades of firefighting helicopters).



The Company has continued to receive extensive recognition by the Australian Government and Australian defence industry, with recent awards including multiple DefenceConnect Industry Awards titles, and winning the Advanced Technologies national category of the Australian Government Export awards, amongst others.



Today, AFR has announced its Fast 100 List, with DroneShield placed in the 21st spot.



DroneShield is continuing to rapidly expand in both of its Australian and US offices across engineering and sales roles, and has recently released video interviews with several of its team members, enabling a glimpse into life inside the company.



Additional information about DroneShield is available at www.droneshield.com.







