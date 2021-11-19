Droneshield Ltd ASX:DRO

DroneShield Ltd (DRO.AX) Department of Defence Artificial Intelligence Contract

Sydney, Australia, Nov 19, 2021 - (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (HAM:DRH) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) is pleased to share the announcement from the Australian Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP, that DroneShield has been selected for a Phase 2 (prototyping) Defence Innovation Hub Contract, as part of a $10 million Artificial Intelligence grant round.



The project is valued at approximately $800,000, and leverages two core elements of DroneShield's technology base: Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning ("AI") in the Computer Vision space, and the Command-and-Control ("C2") system.



DroneShield will examine autonomous AI-enabled computer-vision search, track and classification techniques with a focus on multi-sensor fusion, beyond traditional sensor "correlation". The combination of advanced computer-vision and sensor fusion allows automatic generation of target data for future use - an essential part of the Intelligence Mission Data ("IMD") cycle for defence, Government agency and similar customers.



This technology stream has direct application in both the C-UAS space as well as military/Government agency applications.



Oleg Vornik, DroneShield's CEO, commented, "Today, DroneShield is a global leader in the Artificial Intelligence multi-domain applications for military, intelligence and Government agency work. In addition to our cutting-edge AI capabilities in the radiofrequency spectrum, this project enables deeper collaboration with Australian defence to leapfrog our AI capabilities in the computer-vision, sensor-fusion and command-and-control domains. We are extremely excited to continue pushing the envelope of what is possible with AI applications to military and Government work, and bring those capabilities to our customer base.



We have a deep history of collaboration with the Australian military, including presently delivering a $3.8 million Electronic Warfare project, and this initial Defence Innovation Hub grant opens a new teaming sovereign industrial capability front."







About DroneShield Ltd:



DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) is an Australian publicly listed company with its head office in Sydney and teams in the US and UK. We specialise in RF sensing, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Sensor Fusion, Electronic Warfare, Rapid Prototyping and MIL-SPEC manufacturing.



Our capabilities are used to protect Military, Government, Law Enforcement, Critical Infrastructure, Commercial and VIPs throughout the world.



Through our team of primarily Australian based engineers - we offer customers bespoke solutions and off-the-shelf products designed to suit a variety of terrestrial, maritime or airborne platforms.



DroneShield is proudly exporting Australian capability to customers throughout the world and supporting Australia's defence, national security and other organisations protect people, critical infrastructure and vital assets.



Contact:



Oleg Vornik

CEO and Managing Director

Email: oleg.vornik@droneshield.com

Tel: +61-2-9995-7280



Source:

DroneShield Ltd



Copyright (C) 2021 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.