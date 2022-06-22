The drone software market is projected to grow from USD 5.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 11.2 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2030

Increasing private investments in drones and Increasing use of drones for automated remote infrastructure inspectionare some of the factors fueling the growth of the market. According to primary respondents, the impact of COVID-19 is positive on the drone software market due to an increase in experimental flights with delivery drones across various countries and the realization of the significant potential of drone technology by various industrial sectors.

New York, June 22, 2022
Based on architecture, the open source segment is projected to lead the drone software market during the forecast period.
Drone software can be open source or closed source based on its architecture.Open-source software features an open development process that is reprogrammable and can be modified as per the requirements of the end user.

Closed source software code is secure, and only authorized programmers can reprogram it.Developers are working on innovations such as collision avoidance, air traffic management, and computer vision in drone software.

Companies operational in the drone software market are focusing on technological advancements by integrating and experimenting with different payloads, controlling drones through mobile/web applications, writing customized algorithms for required automation, and cloud computing. These companies are also engaged in research activities to develop completely autonomous drones that can perform efficiently in complex environments.

Based on platform, the commercial segment is projected to lead the drone software market during the forecast period.
Based on platform, the drone software market has been segmented into defense& government, commercil, and consumer. The commercial segment is further segmneted into agriculture, logistics & transportation, energy & power, construction & mining, media & entertainment, insuance, wildlife, and academic research.In commercial media & entertainment segment will lead the market. Using drone swarm software, one can easily control swarm drones with a single computer without a distance limit and check video and flight information in real time. Even if swarm drones stop due to time lags, the software ensures that drones fly in alignment with a synchronized starting time at each stop to avoid collision risks. As there are dedicated servers, even in the event of a drone loss or computer malfunction, video information is automatically saved on the server.In January 2022, Intel (US) provided drones and software for a drone light show organized by Destination NSW (Australia) and AGB Events (Australia) and organized the largest illuminated drone light show in Australia for the ELEVATE SkyShow Sydney. It provided 500 Intel illuminated drones that flew high above the Sydney Harbour for a multi-night performance

The North American and Asia Pacific regions are projected to be high growth potential markets for the drone software during the forecast period.
The drone software market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth and register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Industrial asset inspections have historically been defined by significant manual work that can be risky to personnel, as well as time and resources spent due to the complexity of acquiring high-quality data and then analyzing it. Traditional drones have proven capable of reducing these risks by allowing inspectors to complete their work safely from the ground. However, they are still time- and resource-intensive because of their complexity in operating and their high likelihood of crashing.In March 2022, Skydio (US) partnered with Optelos (US) to accelerate asset inspection. The combination of Skydio’s autonomous drone software with Optelos’ visual data management software will allow companies performing asset inspections to more rapidly identify and resolve issues, like being able to take accurate measurements.
The market in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit highest CAGR due to the Market growth can also be attributed to innovations in drone software for image processing, fleet management, mapping, cloud connection, object detection, and flight control.The retail and e-commerce sectors are the major users of drone software in Asia Pacific, followed by the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector.

China and Japan are key markets for drone software used in commercial applications.The prevailing trends of automation in India, Australia, and China and ongoing globalization are also fueling the growth of the drone software market in Asia Pacific. Drones are being increasingly used in the real estate, pollution monitoring, and agriculture sectors to carry out inspections in China and Japan. AutoFlight (China) has announced plans to launch air taxis by 2025. AutoFlight’s air-taxi ‘Prosperity I’ is an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft with a range of approximately 250 kilometers.

The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in thedrone software market isas follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%
• By Designation: CLevel Executives–35%; Directors–25%;and Others–40%
• By Region: North America–42%; Europe–21%; AsiaPacific–18%;and Rest of the World¬–19%
Major players in the drone software market areDJI (China), ESRI (US), Pix4D SA (Switzerland), DroneDeploy Inc. (US) and PrecisionHawk, Inc. (US). These companies have strong distribution networks in the logistics business across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions in turn driving the demand for drone software.

Research Coverage
This report segments the drone software market based on solution, platform, architecture, deploymentand region.Based on solution, the drone software market has been classified into application, and system.

The applicattion is further segmented into data processing & workflow analytics, flight planning, fleet operation & management, data capture, and SDK’s.Based on platform, the drone software market has been segmented into defense& government, commercil, and consumer.

The commercial segment is further segmneted into agriculture, logistics & transportation, energy & power, construction & mining, media & entertainment, insuance, wildlife, and academic research.Based on architecture, the drone software market has been segmented into open source and closed source.

Based on deployment, the drone software market has been segmented into onboard and ground-based. The drone software market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.
The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the drone software market.A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; contracts, joint ventures, partnerships & agreements, acquisitions, and new product launches associated with the drone softwaremarket.

Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the drone software market ecosystem is covered in this report.

Reasons to Buy this Report
This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall drone software market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide regionwise information aboutthe end-use industrial sectors, wherein drone softwareis used.

This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on drone softwareoffered by the top players in the market
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the drone software market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the drone software market across varied regions
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the drone software market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the drone software market


