Like a drone that you sit in – but would you feel safe?

Chris Baraniuk - Technology of Business reporter
·6 min read
Jetson One
Personal eVTOLs are the smallest class of electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles

Peter Ternstrom was about nine years old when he first saw the movie, Return of the Jedi, at the cinema. The scene in which Luke and Leia take to hover-bikes on a high-speed chase through a forest left a particular impression on him.

"Absolutely, that has been an important inspiration for me," says Mr Ternstrom, who is founder of Swedish firm, Jetson.

Recently, his company released a video of its prototype personal flying machine, the Jetson ONE, in action. The clip quickly clocked more than 12m views on YouTube in about four weeks.

The filming location, a desert-like area, was deliberately chosen for its sci-fi feel. It is actually a military training ground in Poland.

A helmeted pilot sits in the centre of what looks like a large drone, with its multiple spinning rotors. The craft zooms across the landscape, blowing up dust.

This is an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle, or eVTOL. Personal eVTOLs are among the smallest rideable aircraft around and generally have capacity to transport just one passenger - the pilot.

The vehicle's diminutive size helps to keep down their price tag but there is another advantage for firms seeking to sell them. In the US, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says that ultra-light vehicles - which weigh less than 254lbs (115kg) and have a maximum speed of 55kts (63mph; 101km/h) - can be flown without a pilot's certificate.

Peter Ternstrom, founder of Swedish firm Jetson
Scenes from Return of the Jedi inspired the founder of Jetson, Peter Ternstrom

This is the route that Jetson and a number of other firms are taking in order to get their products on to the market. But will these new-fangled flying machines actually be safe, especially if just about anyone can buy one?

Mr Ternstrom for one, is being slightly more cautious than he's legally required to be. The first Jetson ONEs will sell in 2023, if all goes to plan, but the founder says he wants the first owners to be people who hold, or who have held, a pilot's licence.

"If you have previous experience, we have said, 'OK, cool, you can buy one'," he explains. These people will be "ambassadors" for the brand, he says. Everyone who buys one, for $92,000 (£77,000), will also get a two-day training course in Tuscany, Italy.

There has certainly been lots of interest from prospective owners. Three and a half weeks after the firm published its video, Jetson had taken pre-orders for 118 aircraft.

The Jetson ONE currently offers 20 minutes of flight time on a fully charged battery. But in a couple of years' time, Mr Ternstrom predicts this will rise to 30 minutes, thanks to better battery technology. As for safety, the drone is built with crumple zones around the pilot's seat to cushion the impact of a low-altitude crash.

Jetson ONE
Initially the Jetson ONE will only be sold to customers with a pilots licence

The vehicle can also continue flying after losing one of its propellers - though pilots in such situations will be prompted to land immediately.

Plus, on-board software will attempt to automatically prevent dangerous flying behaviour. The software slows the vehicle down as it approaches the ground, for instance, and uses a Lidar (light detection and ranging) system to sense how far away the ground actually is.

But Mr Ternstrom knows that there is still the potential for things to go wrong, which is partly why he has stipulated that the first owners must have some flying experience.

"This is a machine made for mischief, basically," he adds. "I want them to be very responsible."

More technology of business:

No eVTOL aircraft are currently certified to fly in the UK, though the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) expects that the first flights of such vehicles could begin within five years - and this is likely to be for commercial rather than personal operation.

"With that in mind, it is vital that a strong safety culture is built into the heart of eVTOL vehicles," says David Tait, head of innovation at the CAA.

The Jetson ONE is far from the only vehicle of its kind in development. The US-based company Opener will also soon bring its aircraft, the single-seater BlackFly, to market.

A spokeswoman for the firm says safety is Opener's first priority. "General adoption of eVTOL technology is not possible without it," she adds. New owners will have to take a training course before the company allows them to fly.

The TeTra Mark 5
The TeTra Mark 5 is sold in kit form

There's also the TeTra Mk5, which uses a combination of rotors and fixed wings to power itself. It also carries just one person but is too heavy to be classed as ultralight. However, it comes as kit-aircraft so must be assembled by the new owner, meaning that TeTra can sell the vehicle in the US, at least, without having to obtain full aircraft certification.

"That's why we're producing the kit planes," says Tasuku Nakai, chief executive at TeTra.

Some companies however, are going for full aircraft certification which can be a long process. Including AIR, an Israeli firm, which is designing a two-seater eVTOL. Chief executive and co-founder Rani Plaut says his company has been working with the FAA for nearly two and a half years. The certification process takes so long partly because electric propulsion is a relatively new frontier for flying machines, he says.

AIR's vehicle, the AIR ONE, is designed to continue flying even if it loses one rotor, or a battery, for example.

"If worst comes to worst, we have a ballistic parachute system," says Mr Plaut. He says the firm aims to deliver its first vehicles to customers in 2024, pending FAA certification.

The AIR ONE from Israel
AIR hopes to deliver its first aircraft to customers by 2024

Many of these vehicles still require hundreds of hours of test flights, to ensure they fly as intended. And it remains to be seen exactly how responsible their eager new owners will be when they take them out for a spin.

"We know that most aircraft accidents are caused by the user. Hopefully the manufacturers will put into place certain safeguards in the system to limit the ability for a user to put the aircraft in an unsafe operating condition," says Darrell Swanson, director of Swanson Aviation Consultancy.

The relatively easy route to market that these very small eVTOLs are taking will get them into people's hands quickly, and allow early adopters to have some fun, says Mr Swanson.

That's all well and good in the near-term, he says. But if these aircraft are to play a role in improving urban mobility for city populations, they will have to carry more passengers, complement public transport, and be more accessible. Otherwise, says Mr Swanson, "the price will go up and it'll be seen as elitist."

Jetson ONE
Personal eVTOLs are unlikely to be flown in cities in the very near future

For now, Mr Ternstrom is happy to market the Jetson ONE purely as a recreational vehicle. It is for having fun, he says. After all, practically everyone has had that thrilling dream where they can fly.

"This thing makes that dream possible," he says. "It's just awesome. I love it."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • AP Was There: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson steps in and plays center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers holding a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, a 6-foot-9 point guard, finishes with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers clinch the title with a 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Johnson's position switch to help clinch

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Winnipeg Jets place Nikolaj Ehlers on injured reserve after knee-on-knee hit

    NASHVILLE — Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Washington defenceman Dmitry Orlov. The incident, which didn't result in a penalty, occurred late in the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals. Ehlers, who is tied for third on the Jets with 25 points, had to be helped off the ice. Orlov was subsequently suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday. The Jets visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday before

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Ovechkin scores 27th goal, Capitals beat Jets in overtime

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin fumed after he thought the referees missed a penalty call and screamed obscenities from the bench after watching the replay. On his very next shift, he scored his NHL-leading 27th goal of the season to spark a comeback and help the Washington Capitals beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in overtime Tuesday night. It took a power move from Evgeny Kuznetsov to set up Tom Wilson's winner and give the Capitals their first 3-on-3 OT win of the season, but of course, their longt

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Are the Dallas Cowboys the Maple Leafs of the NFL?

    Following their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys have now lost 11 straight postseason games, over a 26-year stretch since their last Super Bowl victory. This string of defeats has lead to comparisons with the Maple Leafs, who last playoff series win was in 2004, but is this a fair association given that heartbreak in Toronto really stretches all the way back to 1967? Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Brady, Buccaneers extend playoff winning streak to 5 games

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of superlatives to describe the impact of Tom Brady. The defending Super Bowl champions improved to 5-0 in postseason games since the 44-year-old quarterback joined the Bucs in 2020, dominating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC wild-card victory. Brady didn’t have a monster game statistically, but that really wasn’t necessary with a re-energized defense benefiting from the return of several key players from injury, and the offense

  • Kraken snap 9-game losing streak, beat Blackhawks 3-2 in SO

    SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Donato scored at 2:02 of the third period to pull Seattle even at 2. Donato scored in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi — stuck without a goal this season in 38 games — scored the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury. It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San J

  • All-Stars Kreider, Fox lead Rangers past Flyers 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chris Kreider scored with 6:30 left, fellow All-Star Adam Fox had two assists and the New York Rangers beat the slumping Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 Saturday night. Mika Zibanejad and Filip Chytil also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers, who have won six of eight. Oskar Lindblom and Cam York scored for the Flyers, who dropped their seventh straight. Carter Hart made 24 saves. Coach Gerard Gallant returned to the bench for the Rangers after missing the last two g

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • Jokic has 8th triple-double, Nuggets rout Lakers, 133-96

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for his eighth triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 133-96 on Saturday night. Rookie Bones Hyland had career highs of 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Jeff Green scored a season-high 26 points in Denver’s second straight blowout victory. All five Nuggets starters scored in double figures. The Lakers have lost three straight after winning four in a row. LeBron James had 24 points and ni