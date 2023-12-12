Advertisement

Drone show set to light up city skies

Alice Cullinane - BBC West Midlands
·1 min read

Hundreds of drones will be lighting up the sky in Wolverhampton this week for a one-off show.

The event at Wolverhampton Racecourse will feature music and a narration from leading actress Tara Fitzgerald.

The display will see more than 500 drones create images of 50ft (15m) humans and huge dinosaurs.

Fairground rides and a food village with local traders will accompany the show which will take place on Thursday from 17:00 GMT.

Fitzgerald, an award-winning actor and director from Sussex, is known for her roles in Game of Thrones, Waking the Dead and Law and Order.

The light show will be run by experience company Yuup and drone firm Celestial.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk