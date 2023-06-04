Drone shot down in Crimea's Dzhankoi, says Moscow-installed official

June 4 (Reuters) - A drone was shot down in Dzhankoi in Crimea, a Russian-installed official in the peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, said on Sunday.

"There is damage to windows in several houses in a residential district" from the overnight incident, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser in the Moscow-installed administration of Crimea, posted on the Telegram messaging app.

"All services are working. Official information - in the morning," he said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Russia has a military air base near Dzhankoi. Ukrainian officials have long said the city and surrounding areas have been turned into Moscow's largest military base in Crimea.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard)