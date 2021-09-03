Drone and satellite images reveal homes and neighborhoods flooded by Hurricane Ida

Ida is still wreaking havoc across parts of the eastern United States, continuing its path of destruction that started when the now-tropical depression first made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane.

Photos and videos taken from each of the affected areas have shown brutal winds and rain in what was the fifth strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. mainland, resulting in damaged buildings, loss of power and floods. At least 25 deaths have been reported as a result of Ida since making landfall on Sunday.

Days after hitting the southeast, Ida's impact still looms large on residents. Drone and satellite images have captured what the hurricane has done to neighborhoods and homes as rescue efforts continue in the hardest-hit areas.

Tropical storm: Videos show historic flooding in New York after Ida blasts the Northeast

Want to help?: Here's how donate or volunteer to assist those affected by Hurricane Ida

Alerts: Here's how to mark yourself 'safe' on Facebook if you live in area impacted by Ida

In this aerial photo taken with a drone, flood waters surround overturned campers, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Lafourche Parish, La., as residents try to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida.

In this aerial photo taken with a drone, flood waters surround storm damaged homes, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Lafourche Parish, La., as residents try to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida.

Dartanian Stovall's house that collapsed with him inside during the height of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans. Stovall was inside the house he was renovating on Lasalle Street in the Uptown neighborhood when he said the chimney collapsed the the rest of the house followed. He managed to crawl to safety and despite the loss of the home said, "At least I'm alive."

A tree lies on a house in the 1000 block of Jena Street in the Uptown neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Maxar Satellite Imagery shows the town of Jean Lafitte, La. on Aug 31, 2021.

Maxar Satellite Imagery shows the town of Barataria, La. on Aug. 31, 2021.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Drone and satellite images show Hurricane Ida's destruction in LA