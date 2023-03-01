Drone Package Delivery Market to Reach USD 31,188.7 Million by 2028 | CAGR 53.94%

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in drone package delivery market are Amazon Inc. (Seattle, Washington, U.S.), FedEx (Memphis, Tennessee, U.S.), UPS Flight Forward Inc. (Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.), Deutsche Post DHL Group (Bonn, Germany), Matternet Inc. (Mountain View, California, U.S.), Zipline Inc. (South San Francisco, California, U.S.), Flirtey Holdings Inc. (Reno, Nevada, U.S.), Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (Vaughan, Ontario, Canada), Flytrex Aviation Ltd. (Tel Aviv, Israel), Workhorse Group Inc. (Loveland, Ohio, U.S.) and other key players.

Pune, India, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drone package delivery market size is projected to reach USD 7,388.2 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 41.8% during the forecast period. Widespread deployment of drones to deliver medical and food supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to aid the market make substantial gains, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Drone Package Delivery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing), By Package Size (Less Than 2 Kg, 2-5 Kg, and above 5 Kg), By End Use (Restaurant & Food Supply, E-commerce, Healthcare, Retail Logistics & Transportation and others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/drone-package-delivery-market-104332

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Drone Package Delivery Market Report:

  • DroneScan  (South Africa)

  • Cheetah Logistics Technology (US)

  • Flytrex (Israel)

  • Flirtey (US)

  • Matternet, Inc. (US)

  • Boeing (US)

  • Amazon Inc. (US)

  • Wing Aviation LLC (US)

  • Workhorse Group Inc. (US)

  • Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (Canada)

  • Zipline (US)

  • DHL International GmbH (Germany)

  • United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (US)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast CAGR

53.94 %

2028 Value Projection

USD 31,188.7 Million

Base Year

2020

Drone Package Delivery Market Size in                  2021

USD 1,522.4 Billion

Historical Data

2017-2019

No. of Pages

200

Segments Covered

By Type Analysis, By Package Size Analysis, By End-use Analysis

Drone Package Delivery Market Growth Drivers



High Infrastructural Cost to Restrict Adoption of Drone Package Delivery for Market Growth

Report Coverage

The development of advanced drone technologies such as beyond-visual line-of-sight operations, sense-and-avoid systems, and autonomous navigation is expected to accelerate the adoption of drone package delivery. The market is highly competitive, with many players investing in research and development to improve their drone technologies and gain a competitive advantage in the market. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability is also expected to boost the adoption of drone package delivery, as it can help reduce the carbon footprint of traditional delivery methods.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/drone-package-delivery-market-104332

Drone package delivery is an innovative technology that has gained significant interest in recent years. This technology allows for quick, efficient, and eco-friendly delivery of packages, especially in remote or hard-to-reach areas. The benefits of using drones for package delivery include reduced transportation costs, faster delivery times, and increased efficiency. However, the use of drones for package delivery also poses some challenges, such as regulatory compliance, safety concerns, and limited payload capacity. The market for drone package delivery is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for faster and more efficient delivery solutions, especially in e-commerce and logistics industries.
Driving Factor

Emergence of Drone Startups in Logistics to Augment Market Potential

The growing demand for enhancing the efficiency of logistics operations has triggered a sudden emergence of startups specializing in drone technologies to cater to these needs. For example, DroneScan, a South Africa-based startup, designs drones that transmits live data of scanned items in warehouses, making inventory management more efficient and upping the productivity quotient of workers. An Italy-based startup, Archon, provides autonomous robotic drone services to facilitate supervised as well as unsupervised inspection of warehousing and logistics operations. The drone startup culture is gathering momentum in developing countries as well. For example, in India, several startups have spawned in the past few years that are providing next-gen drone services. Aarav Unmanned Systems, for instance, was started in 2013 and is India’s first drone company to develop drone solutions for commercial applications in the public and private sectors. These developments are expected to power the drone package delivery market growth in the forthcoming years.

Segmentation

On the basis of shipyard type, the market is segregated into commercial and military.

In terms of technology platform, the market is categorized into robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics, digital twin, blockchain, industrial Internet of Things (IIOT), and others. The robotic process automation segment is predicted to lead the market in 2020 owing to the surging demand for automation of numerous ship manufacturing methods such as welding, cutting, painting, and others.

In regards of digitalization Level, the market is classified into semi digital shipyard and fully-digital shipyard.

The global market is branched into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/drone-package-delivery-market-104332

Regional Insights

North America to Top Other Regions Backed by Rising Preference for Drone Deliveries by Shoppers  

North America is set to dominate the drone package delivery market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing inclination of online shoppers towards delivery of goods through unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). With a market size of USD 237.7 million in 2019, the region is likely to retain its leading position, which will be supported by the strong financial support to drone startups in the US and Canada.

In Europe, the market is anticipated to be driven by the growing presence of tech companies that are expanding their operations in the region through collaborations and partnerships. Asia Pacific is expected to create exciting opportunities for market players on account of the emerging trend of online purchasing of groceries in the large cities of India, China, and Indonesia.

Competitive Landscape

Supportive Regulations to Novel Ideas to Feed Competitive Ardor of Key Players

With the scope for innovation widening, key players in the market of drone package deliveries are engaged in coming up with novel drone solutions, especially during the current coronavirus crisis. Supporting their efforts are regulatory bodies that are easing flying norms and rules to ensure the timely delivery of essential supplies to people.

Key Industry Developments:

  • August 2020: Amazon secured clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to deploy its Prime Air delivery drone fleet to efficiently and securely deliver packages to customers. Amazon is now the third company to receive FAA approval to operate drones on a commercial scale after UPS and the Alphabet-owned company, Wing.

  • May 2020: Wing, a subsidiary of Google’s parent company Alphabet, announced that it has made thousands of drone deliveries in Australia during the pandemic. Launched in Canberra in 2019, the demand for Wing’s services rose by 500% between February and April 2020.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/drone-package-delivery-market-104332

TABLE OF CONTENT

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Drone Package Delivery Market

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Global Drone Package Delivery Market

    • Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Governments to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in The Industry in Response to COVD-19 Pandemic

    • Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/drone-package-delivery-market-104332

Read Related Insights

Commercial Drone Market Worth USD 47.38 Billion by 2029 | Increasing Demand for Small Drones in Commercial Applications to Propel Market Growth

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market to Exhibiting 12.23% CAGR till 2027

Drone Software Market to Hit USD 5,961.6 Million by 2027 | With 25.05% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter


Latest Stories

  • Watch for oil demand to soar to record highs this year and drive crude back up to $100, top energy trader says

    "The prospect of higher prices in the second half of the year, in the sort of $90-$100 range, is a real possibility," Vitol's chief executive said Monday.

  • Indian buyers for Russia's oil are drowning in price-cap paperwork and that could hit Moscow's sales, report says

    Indian buyers of Russian crude oil are drowning in paperwork demanded under the G7 price cap, and that could dent Moscow's sales, Bloomberg reported.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • Metal tycoon sued over missing $577 million in nickel told cargo inspectors he'd had a heart attack, report says

    Prateek Gupta, whose nickel shipments to Trafigura allegedly contained no nickel, is accused of using several techniques to avoid inspection of his cargo.

  • Hyundai was poised to become Tesla's top contender. Then the U.S. government blindsided it

    Hyundai's and Kia's popular new EVs are turning heads and sales were skyrocketing — until the Inflation Reduction Act took their customer rebates away.

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • 'Like starting a new life': Refugees arrive as skilled workers under expanding pilot

    TORONTO — Mulham Alkhalil has been working for a high-end furniture manufacturer in Toronto since arriving in Canada last year from Syria via Libya. The 40-year-old, whose job involves operating a computer-assisted furniture cutting and engraving machine, fled Syria in 2012 because he didn't want to get involved in the country's ongoing war by being drafted to compulsory military service. He first went to Libya but said he wasn't able to find long-term stability there after that country's civil

  • 107,000 vehicles recalled by Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and BMW: Check latest car recalls

    Hyundai, Mercdes-Benz and BMW are recalling new model vehicles in the latest string of car recalls. Check affected cars here.

  • Exclusive-Canada's Baytex Energy nears $2.5 billion deal for U.S. peer Ranger Oil -sources

    Canadian oil and gas producer Baytex Energy Corp is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. peer Ranger Oil Corp for around $2.5 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Calgary, Alberta-based Baytex will pay a mixture of cash and stock to buy Ranger at a small premium to its current market value of $1.8 billion. The transaction will significantly boost Baytex's presence in South Texas' Eagle Ford shale basin, which currently represents around 30% of its total production, according to its website.

  • Indigenous chiefs across Canada laud the pending approval of $2.8B settlement deal

    VANCOUVER — First Nations leaders are voicing their formal support in Federal Court for a $2.8-billion settlement agreement to a class-action residential schools lawsuit. Former Tk'emlups te Secwepemc chief Shane Gottfriedson told the Federal Court judge in Vancouver that reaching the settlement with the federal government "means everything" to him. Gottfriedson said it was "about time Canada steps aside" and let First Nations themselves decide how to mitigate the harms done by residential schoo

  • Norfolk Southern Accused of Trying to Destroy Evidence of Ohio Wreck

    (Bloomberg) -- Norfolk Southern Corp. adjusted its plan to remove wrecked rail cars from a derailment that spewed potentially poisonous gas over an Ohio town after lawyers for residents complained that the company was trying to destroy evidence of its liability.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit

  • Kobach sues energy company for natural gas price manipulation during 2021 winter storm

    The company, Kobach said, cost Kansas companies and consumers more than $50 million.

  • Tipping Etiquette Has Gotten Out Of Control & It's Time We Start Talking About It

    People on TikTok have certainly weighed in: Tipping has gotten a bit out of control. Are we supposed to tip any time we buy something now? It seems like there are no rules, and no one knows how to deal with it.

  • Fisker earnings call touts the Ocean's arrival, teases the Pear

    Fisker Inc's analyst call for Q4 2022 and full-year 2022 results is full of good news. The first 300 units of the Ocean crossover are due in March.

  • Plunging Gas Prices Could Kill Off $40 Billion In Deals

    Merger and acquisition activity in the U.S. oil and gas space dropped off a cliff as natural gas prices plummeted

  • Cuba's top cigar maker puffs out more sales

    STORY: Sales at Cuban cigar maker Habanos rose last year.That was driven largely by growth in Europe, which made up more than half the company's sales.Buyers in the Asia-Pacific region also showed a taste for one of Cuba's most famous exports.Habanos called China the 'driving force' behind sales there.Jose Maria Lopez is co-chair of Habanos."Europe continues to consolidate its position as the world's leading region for Habanos, accounting for 54% of the world's sales. One of the major areas that we all know, which has grown in recent years is the Asia-Pacific region, which continues to increase its global weight and has now reached 19% of Habanos' worldwide sales turnover in value terms."Habanos said Monday (February 27) that sales rose 2% overall on the previous year, hitting $545 million. The cigar company said it has 40% of the global premium tobacco market.It's known for brands such as Cohiba and Montecristo. Luis Sanchez is the firm's co-chair."Of course with all the initiatives we have in terms of product and experience we provide to all cigar lovers, we are sure this year, we will even manage to surpass what we achieved in 2022."Habanos has had to recover from the effects of the health crisis.And it also faced severe disruption made by Hurricane Ian, which struck the main tobacco-producing region in Cuba.

  • 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement

    You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To...

  • Drivers leasing new electric cars ‘overcharged’ by hundreds of pounds each month

    Clean transport campaign group Transport & Environment said leasing companies are not reflecting the strong resale value of cleaner cars.

  • U.S. producers sue Anne of Green Gables licensing body for right to put on musical

    CHARLOTTETOWN — The United States-based producers of a musical about Anne of Green Gables have filed a lawsuit in New York claiming that their show does not infringe on the copyright of Prince Edward Island's most famous export. Filed last week in the Southern District of New York court by producers of the show, the lawsuit alleges that the novel by L.M. Montgomery is in the public domain. “(The novel) is as much in the public domain as are Shakespeare’s plays," the lawsuit, filed by New York Ci

  • U.S. goods trade deficit widens in January; wholesale inventories decline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. trade deficit in goods increased moderately in January, with both imports and exports rising solidly, leaving trade on track to have little or no impact on gross domestic product growth early in the first quarter. The goods trade deficit widened 2.0% to $91.5 billion, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. This left the goods trade deficit slightly above the fourth-quarter average.