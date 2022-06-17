Drone Market Size, Share [2022-2029] | Insights and Forecast Research | Growth Rate, Demands, Trends, Key Players, Geographical Segmentation, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis | Market Reports World

global Drone market size is estimated to be worth US$ 7705.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 17520 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Pune, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Drone Market research report 2022-2028 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Drone industry with a focus on the global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Drone manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The analysis report analyses and provides the historical information alongside the current performance of the worldwide Drone market and estimates the longer-term trend of the worldwide Drone industry on the idea of this elaborate study.

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) (commonly known as a drone) is an aircraft without a human pilot on board. UAVs are a component of an unmanned aircraft system (UAS), which include a UAV, a ground-based controller, and a system of communications between the two. The flight of UAVs may operate with various degrees of autonomy: either under remote control by a human operator or autonomously by onboard computers referred to as an autopilot.

Compared to crewed aircraft, UAVs were originally used for missions too "dull, dirty or dangerous" for humans. While drones originated mostly in military applications, their use is rapidly finding many more applications including aerial photography, product deliveries, agriculture, policing and surveillance, infrastructure inspections, science, smuggling, and drone racing.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Drone Market

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Drone market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Drone market in terms of revenue.

Drone Market 2022 delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the industry and elements such as drivers, restraints, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenarios, and technological growth. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players in the global Drone market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Drone Market trends, volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Drone Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospects.

The List of Major Key Players Listed in the Drone Market Report are:

  • DJI

  • AeroVironment

  • Lockheed Martin

  • Parrot

  • Yamaha

  • Textron

  • Teledyne FLIR

  • XAG

  • IAI

  • Elbit Systems

  • Applied Aeronautics

  • ZEROTECH

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Drone market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Drone market.

Drone Market Segmentation by Type:

  • Fixed Wing

  • Spiral Wing

  • Helicopter

Drone Market Segmentation by Application:

  • Cargo Transportation

  • Agriculture

  • Oil & Gas

  • Entertainment & Media & Mapping

  • Military

  • Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Drone in these regions, from 2016 to 2027, covering

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Attentions of Drone Market Report:

  • The report offers a comprehensive and broad perspective on the global Drone market.

  • The market statistics represented in different Drone segments offer a complete industry picture.

  • Market growth drivers and challenges affecting the development of Drone are analyzed in detail.

  • The report will help in the analysis of major competitive market scenarios, and market dynamics of Drone.

  • Major stakeholders, key companies Drone, investment feasibility and new market entrants study is offered.

  • The development scope of Drone in each market segment is covered in this report. The macro and micro-economic factors affecting the Drone market

  • Advancement is elaborated on in this report. The upstream and downstream components of Drone and a comprehensive value chain are explained.

Detailed TOC of Global Drone Market Report 2022

1 Drone Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Drone
1.2 Drone Segment by Size
1.2.1 Global Drone Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Size 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fixed Wing
1.2.3 Spiral Wing
1.2.4 Helicopter
1.3 Drone Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Drone Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cargo Transportation
1.3.3 Agriculture
1.3.4 Oil & Gas
1.3.5 Entertainment & Media & Mapping
1.3.6 Military
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Drone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Drone Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Drone Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Drone Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Drone Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Drone Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Drone Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 Southeast Asia Drone Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.7 Israel Drone Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)


2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Drone Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Drone Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Drone Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.4 Global Drone Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.5 Manufacturers Drone Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.6 Drone Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Drone Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Drone Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

4 Global Drone Consumption by Region

5 Segment by Size

6 Segment by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Drone Manufacturing Cost Analysis

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Size and by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

Continued….

