Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size to Surpass US$ 41.4 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·5 min read

The drone logistics and transportation market size is expected to surpass around US$ 41.4 billion by 2030 and is growing at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2030.

London, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa, Sept 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – According to Precedence Research, the drone logistics and transportation market size was valued at US$ 8.7 billion in 2020. Drones are unmanned aerial vehicles that can be operated from a remote area. These unmanned aerial vehicles are used for various purposes such as in delivery services, border surveillance, combat operations and many others. The delivery services provided by the commercial drones are cost effective and time efficient in nature. It has an accurate locating program that enables the accurate location of the consumer and this helps in delivering the packages faster. With the advancement of technologies, innovative features can be added to the drones that improves their efficiency during the operations. All these attributes of the drones is expected to drive the growth of the Drone Logistics and Transportation Market.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1283

Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

  • Extensive use of drone in the delivery services of the logistics industry.

  • Wide scale use of drone in diverse sectors such as warehousing, manufacturing, distribution facilities and many others.

  • Rapid innovation in the drone technology making them work and energy efficient.

  • Use of drones by the defense organization for combat operations across the world.

  • Use of drones in in mining operations, land survey operations, agriculture land and crop inspections and many more.

Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Report Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 41.4 Billion

Growth Rate in 2021 to 2030

CAGR of 21.2%

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021 to 2030

Segments Covered

Solution Type, Sector Type, Drone Type, Region Outlook

Companies Mentioned

PINC Solutions, CANA Advisors, Drone Delivery Canada, DroneScan, Hardis Group, Infinium Robotics, Matternet, Workhorse Group

Report Highlights

  • The commercial segment of the Drone Logistics and Transportation market is expected to grow exceptionally during the forecast period because of the extensive use of drones in the commercial operations such as delivery services, ambulance services, crop and field surveillance and many others.

  • In the military segment, the Drone Logistics and Transportation market is also expected to grow significantly because the defense organization across the world are focusing more in developing and employing drones in the military combat operations.

  • By Geography, North America leads the Drone Logistics and Transportation market by revenues share because of its massive use of drones in the delivery operations.

  • Based on the geographical area, the North America is expected to contribute significantly with highest CAGR when compared with all other regions owing to the rapid increase in the utility of drones in the North American region for the purpose of delivery services.

Get Customization on this Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1283

Market Dynamics

Driver

The growing demand for adoption of drones in the delivery service by the logistics industry and the rapid development of ecommerce industry has contributed towards the growth of the Drone Logistics and Transportation market. Furthermore, the use of drones in the military combat operations has fueled the growth of the Drone Logistics and Transportation market.

Restraint

The major restraining factor that negatively impacts the growth of the Drone Logistics and Transportation market includes the lack of unmanned aerial vehicle traffic management, the disputes in the logistical operations, different load sizes, concerns over privacy and security and many others.

Opportunity

The development of drones is still in the preliminary stage and it needs to be explored in order to discover the potential that it has to be used in various industries. In the developing countries of Asia Pacific region, specifically the Drone Logistics and Transportation market will find huge opportunities due to high Government investment to evolve the drone technology.Also, in the military combat operations the drones will finds their utility.

Challenges

The unmanned aerial vehicles or drones need a better air traffic management system that will control all the movement of the drones. This system will ensure the safe mobility of the drones from the source to the destination specially when they are used for delivery operations. Also, the concerns over the public privacy and security need to be maintained by the drone manufacturing companies.

Recent Developments

  • In 27th July, 2021 Drone Delivery Canada has revealed that it has become the first public drone company to be permitted a domestic cargo license and this will help in expanding and scaling up DDC operations using the drone.

  • In 17th March, 2021 Skysense in collaboration with Qamcom Group developed a robust system to detect and track drone by using the radio signals. This ensure the safe movement of drones during the mobility and protect from any security threat.

The major market player includes PINC Solutions, CANA Advisors, Drone Delivery Canada, DroneScan, Hardis Group, Infinium Robotics, Matternet, and Workhorse Group.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Solution

  • Warehousing

  • Shipping

  • Infrastructure

  • Software

By Sector

  • Military

  • Commercial

By Drone

  • Freight Drones

    • <10kg (Delivery Drones)

    • >10kg Cargo Drones)

  • Passenger Drones

  • Ambulance Drones

By Geography

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • U.K.

    • Germany

    • France

    • Russia

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

    • South Korea

    • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

    • Latin America

    • Middle East

    • Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1283

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manny Pacquiao announces his retirement from boxing

    Pacquiao, 42, will retire as the boxing's only eight-division champion. He'll presumably shift his focus to politics in the Philippines, where he is running for president.

  • Jalen Smereck 'will not play another game' until Deniskin is punished for racist taunt

    One of the more abhorrent scenes to have played out on a sheet of ice happened over the weekend in Ukraine, and the victim is demanding action.

  • Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood remains unvaccinated, still weighing decision

    The Devils could be without their star netminder whenever they play in Canada as Blackwood remains New Jersey's lone unvaccinated player.

  • Report: NHL investigating Evander Kane over possible COVID protocol violation

    Evander Kane continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons.

  • Jon Jones allegedly pulled woman's hair, headbutted car and challenged cops to fight during arrest

    Jon Jones was charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a police vehicle.

  • Scottie Barnes: Boucher, Anunoby are tough to guard

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes discusses his early impressions of camp, where he’s most comfortable on the floor and expectations for this season.

  • 4 Blue Jays X-Factors for make-or-break series vs. Yankees

    The most important Blue Jays regular-season series in years could feature an unlikely hero or two.

  • Ben Simmons reportedly doesn't want to play with Joel Embiid anymore

    Ben Simmons believes he and Joel Embiid have incompatible styles of play.

  • Simone Biles reflects on Olympics ordeal: 'I should have quit way before Tokyo'

    Biles opened up about how the last seven years of her life ended up impacting her time in Tokyo.

  • Guardiola becomes winningest coach in Manchester City history

    When Manchester City defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 25, it marked Pep Guardiola's 221st win as manager, placing him atop the Sky Blues' history books.

  • What to watch: NFL Week 4 preview, schedule, live streams

    The Week 4 slate in the NFL is loaded and will feature Tom Brady making his return to Gillette stadium.

  • What to watch: UEFA Champions League, EPL streams for week of Sept. 27

    The UEFA Champions League returns with a cracking slate of games for Matchday 2 – including Lionel Messi searching for his first goal in Parisian blue against a manager who helped make him a superstar.

  • If Andrew Wiggins is fighting for beliefs by refusing vaccine, it's fair for media to ask about it

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. This past weekend, information trickled out of San Francisco about Andrew Wiggins, the Canadian national team star, and a key piece of the Golden State Warriors' plans to rebound from a lacklustre season. We learned Wiggins, who is scheduled to enter his second full season with the Warriors, was restricted to solo workouts because local COVID-19 protocols

  • Brady chases all-time yards passing record in reunion game

    Sometime in the first half Sunday night, Tom Brady should add another record to his already impressive haul of them. It couldn't come in a more appropriate location. With 68 yards passing in his return to New England, Brady will surpass Drew Brees' mark of 80,358 yards that stand as the most ever in the regular season. Brady will add that to his long list of NFL records that already includes most TD passes (591), most wins as a starting quarterback (232), most Super Bowl titles (seven) and most

  • End of an era: Manny Pacquiao finally says goodbye to boxing

    It was unquestionably the right call, because boxing isn’t kind to those who overstay their welcome.

  • Buehler earns career-high 15th win, Dodgers beat Padres 2-1

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers need to win the week to catch NL West-leading San Francisco, and even that might not be enough. The defending World Series champions opened their final homestand of the regular season with a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. The Giants beat Arizona 6-4, leaving the Dodgers two games back with five to play. Los Angeles needs to win out and hope the Giants lose three in order to claim a ninth straight NL West crown. “We got to take c

  • LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole faces Jays with wild card in sight

    A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ WILD, WILD EAST Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York took the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night to move three games ahead of the Blue Jays for the top AL wild card. Cole (16-8, 3.08) will try to strengthen the Yanks’ grip on a postseason spot while also solidifying his Cy Young Award candidacy. The four-time All-Star has never won the pri

  • LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole faces Jays in potential last start

    A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday: ___ WILD, WILD EAST Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York took the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night to move three games ahead of the Blue Jays for the top AL wild card. Cole (16-8, 3.08) will try to strengthen the Yanks’ grip on a postseason spot while also solidifying his Cy Young Award candidacy. The four-time All-Star has never won the

  • Astros walk twice with bases loaded in 9th, beat Rays 4-3

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros walked off to end a wild ninth-inning rally against the Tampa Bay Rays, moving closer to securing a postseason berth. The party will have to wait one more day at least, with the Seattle Mariners stubbornly sticking around. Rays reliever JT Chargois walked two Houston batters with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, propelling the Astros to a 4-3 win that snapped a four-game skid. Houston turned its attention to Seattle, which finished off a 4-2 win over Oaklan

  • Giants earn 103rd win to tie third-most wins in team history

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, bases-loaded single in San Francisco's four-run sixth inning, Brandon Crawford added an RBI hit two batters later and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night. The NL West-leading Giants (103-54) maintained a two-game division lead over the rival Dodgers, who beat the Padres at home. Los Angeles (101-56) has won the last eight West crowns. San Francisco matched the 1993, 1962 and 1912 clubs for third-most wins in team histor