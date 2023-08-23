Drone hits Moscow building and two drones downed - officials

A drone has hit a building in central Moscow that was under construction, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said.

Air defences also shot down two drones in the Mozhaisk and Khimki districts of the Moscow region, the defence ministry added.

There are no reports of casualties and it is not clear who carried out the attack.

Russian officials described it as "another attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack".

Ukraine does not usually comment on who is behind attacks inside Russian territory.

All flights were suspended to and from Moscow's airports early on Wednesday, a measure that has been taken repeatedly in recent days.

It was the sixth consecutive night of aerial attacks on Russia's capital region, AFP news agency reported.

The drone that hit the building under construction at the Moscow City complex had been "suppressed by electronic warfare", the defence ministry said. It lost control and collided with the building, it added.

In response to reports of the downed drones, the US State Department said Washington did not encourage drone attacks in Russia.

US officials added it was up to Ukraine to decide how to defend itself, and that Russia could end the war at any time by withdrawing from its neighbour.

Also overnight, three elderly people were killed in Russian shelling near the eastern Ukrainian city of Lyman, officials said.