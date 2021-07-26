Drone Delivery Canada Reminds Shareholders of the Upcoming Annual and Special Meeting to be Held on July 29, 2021

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC QX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ or ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") reminds shareholders of the Company's upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on July 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern time), at the office of Irwin Lowy LLP, 217 Queen Street West, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario.

In the context of the effort to mitigate potential risk to the health and safety associated with COVID-19, the shareholders are being discouraged from attending the Meeting in person. All shareholders are encouraged to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy in the manner set out in the management information circular of the Company dated June 23, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile or on the Company's website at https://dronedeliverycanada.com/investors/. Shareholders attending via teleconference will not be able to vote at the Meeting.

The Company is offering its shareholders the option to listen to the Meeting via Zoom using the following details:

To dial using One tap mobile: +12532158782,,97009909674#,,,,*256777# US (Tacoma) +13017158592,,97009909674#,,,,*256777# US (Maryland) Meeting ID: 970 0990 9674 Password: 256777 To dial by location: +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) +1 204 272 7920 Canada (Winnipeg) +1 438 809 7799 Canada (Montreal) +1 587 328 1099 Canada (Alberta) +1 647 374 4685 Canada (Toronto) +1 647 558 0588 Canada (Toronto) +1 778 907 2071 Canada (British Columbia) To find your local number open the following link:

https://zoom.us/u/aexdb0hQee Meeting ID: 970 0990 9674 Password: 256777

In order to access the Meeting through Zoom, shareholders will need to download the application onto their computer or smartphone and then once the application is loaded, enter the meeting ID and password below or open the following link:

https://zoom.us/j/97009909674?pwd=NjJ4elFkUnBKU3oraFZsNFRlOTRSUT09

Meeting ID: 970 0990 9674

Password: 256777

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "target," "will," and other similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, market acceptance, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, the parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

