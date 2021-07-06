Drone Delivery Canada Awarded Fourth Patent for its Proprietary Drone Delivery Solution

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ) or (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that on June 8, 2021, the United States Patent Office granted a patent 11,027,858 for DDC's patent application titled 'Location for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Landing and Taking Off'.

Drone Delivery Canada Logo (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.)

This patent is directed to DDC's drone delivery technology and processes related to managing UAV landing and takeoff. In particular, the patent relates to controlling access to and managing departure and destination locations for UAVs engaged in transporting articles between such locations. Corresponding Canadian application is pending.

"This is our fourth United States Patent Office grant issued. As we continue to grow our intellectual property portfolio, this patent again demonstrates our innovation as a leader in the drone delivery industry. And with recently released customer announcements, we continue to mark commercial successes as well," commented Michael Zahra, President & CEO of Drone Delivery Canada. "On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank all of our dedicated staff who were integral to this patent accomplishment."

DDC is currently seeking patent protection for other aspects of its technology.

For information on DDC's first patent, see press release from July 17, 2019: https://dronedeliverycanada.com/resources/drone-delivery-canada-awarded-its-first-us-patent-for-its-proprietary-drone-delivery-technology/

For information on DDC's second patent, see news release from April 22, 2020:

https://dronedeliverycanada.com/resources/drone-delivery-canada-awarded-its-second-us-patent-for-its-proprietary-drone-delivery-technology/

For information on DDC's third patent, see news release from May 12, 2021:

https://dronedeliverycanada.com/resources/drone-delivery-canada-awarded-third-patent-for-its-proprietary-d/

Story continues

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTCQX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

Read more about the Company at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drone-delivery-canada

https://www.youtube.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.facebook.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.instagram.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://twitter.com/DroneDeliveryCa/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements often contain words such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "target," "will," and other similar words. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, market acceptance, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, the parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/06/c7934.html