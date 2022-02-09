DRONE DELIVERY CANADA ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGE

·3 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ or ABB.F) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Magirias as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective February 22, 2022.

Steve brings over 20 years of work experience with both mature well-established organizations and nimble entrepreneurial companies, along with a combination of talents and experiences. His background in manufacturing, product development, quality control and operations in wholesale, retail and direct to consumer markets for companies like Curtiss Wright - Indal Technologies and Husky Injection Molding, coupled with an engineering degree and an MBA focused on strategic development, make him an ideal choice to lead the Company through its next phase of development and commercialization.

"Steve has emphasized the importance of maintaining organizational flexibility as well as an entrepreneurial ethos while strategically layering in mature processes and protocols and introducing rigor and structure to optimize innovation, which is exactly what the Company needs at its current stage." says Michael Della Fortuna, the Company's chairman of the board of directors (the "Board").

Mr. Michael Zahra departs as president and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and has also resigned from the Board, which has been accepted by the Board. The Company thanks Mr. Zahra for his contributions and wishes him every success in his future endeavours. Mr. Zahra will remain on the Advisory Board providing insight and support to various projects and developments.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

Read more at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drone-delivery-canada

https://www.youtube.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.facebook.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.instagram.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://twitter.com/DroneDeliveryCa

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "target," "will," and other similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, market acceptance, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, the parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Cision
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/09/c2576.html

