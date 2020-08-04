Drone delays Pirates-Twins game, and no it wasn't Trevor Bauer

This has to be a first.

Tuesday afternoon’s game between the Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates was delayed — not for rain, not for injury — not for a random cat running on the field.

But for a drone.

With two outs in the top of the fifth inning at Target Field, umpires ordered players to their dugouts as a mysterious drone hovered over the outfield.

Uninvited guest

Drone delay at Target Field. This is very bizarre 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/U7kRG1a9Rz — Marney Gellner (@MarneyGellner) August 4, 2020

In a game being played in an empty stadium save for the cardboard cutouts of fans behind home plate, the uninvited spectator was, well — just one more bizarre item to pile on the weirdness that is 2020 baseball. And one more safety concern for players.

Players and umpires sat back and watched for what the drone had in store. Pitchers from both bullpens unsuccessfully targeted it with baseballs.

save your artsy drone footage of Minneapolis for after the game, please.#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/EAYUjjqv5s — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) August 4, 2020

Who did it?

After a few minutes, the drone flew away, its operator apparently satisfied with the minor disruption it had created.

Who was responsible for the uninvited guest?

It wasn’t Trevor Bauer. At least we don’t think it was. The Cincinnati Reds pitcher and drone enthusiast whose hobby cost him a start in the 2016 ALCS as a member of the Cleveland Indians prompted jokes.

But the Reds were slated to host the Indians in Cincinnati Tuesday afternoon. It’s not likely he was in drone range of Target Field.

The device’s operator remains a mystery. At least until video footage from above Target Field makes inevitably makes its way to social media.

Twins players wait patiently for a drone to complete its mission. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

