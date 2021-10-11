Drone Camera Captures the 'Beautiful Moment' Florida Fish School Makes Heart Shape in the Ocean

fish heart

A drone captured footage of a school of fish moving through the sea in the shape of a heart on Tuesday.

In photos of the sweet sighting, the school of crevalle jack reflects the sunshine as they move together in a heart shape.

Restaurant owner Paul Dabill, 47, spotted the fish while flying his DJI Mavic Air 2 drone just off Juno Beach in Palm Beach County, Florida.

"I was looking for mullet. This time of year is the fall mullet migration," Dabill, from Jupiter, Florida, told SWNS. "There were no mullet at the beach this day. However, I found the school of Jack Crevalles instead."

"I immediately recognized the heart shape of the school when I first saw it," he added. "It maintained that shape for several seconds before morphing into other shapes.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the crevalle jack is a predatory fish that hunts in schools for most of its life, feasting on smaller fish species.

While spotting a school of crevalle jack is a sign of danger for little fish, "it was a special and beautiful moment" for Dabill.