Driving for Thanksgiving? Here are 16 road trip essentials for a better ride

Felicity Warner and Kaleb A. Brown, Reviewed
·9 min read
These 16 products will make your family road trip so much easier
These 16 products will make your family road trip so much easier

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. 

With Thanksgiving being a little over a week away, it’s important to figure out your travel plans soon. If you’re traveling by plane, you’ll need to know the busiest days to fly and if you’re traveling by car, you’ll want to start gathering everything you need to hit the road.

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice. 

While many prefer the convenience of a plane ride, road trips are a convenient alternative if the destination isn’t very far or if you want to save some money on a plane ticket. With the right preparation, a road trip can be enjoyable instead of a chore. Whatever distance you’re traveling this Thanksgiving, we’ve compiled a list of products that will make your ride smoother.

►More: Traveling this holiday season? Here are the best packing tips from a professional stylist

When is Thanksgiving 2022?

Thanksgiving 2022 falls on Thursday, November 24 this year. When planning your travel schedule, give yourself ample time to get to your destination during this historically busy travel time and keep in mind any harsh weather that could potentially delay your plans.

►Related: What happens to flights when there’s a weather disruption? Ask the Captain

1. A phone mount that'll help you keep your eyes on the road

The iOttie will keep your phone secure while still being adjustable to whatever angle you need.
The iOttie will keep your phone secure while still being adjustable to whatever angle you need.

Distracted driving can significantly increase the chance of a motor vehicle crash or death. To eliminate in-car distractions—like looking down at your phone in your hand or lap to follow your phone’s navigation—a car mount can help keep your eyes up and on the road while using your navigation app (though, we'd recommend having a co-pilot to help navigate the roads if possible).

Out of all the car phone holders we’ve tested, Reviewed recommends iOttie—it features a strong suction cup to stay in place on your windshield, allowing you to focus on the road instead of any texts or notifications.

$25 at Amazon

2. A reusable water bottle for ice-cold water all day long

Keep these bottles on hand to stay hydrated throughout your travels.
Keep these bottles on hand to stay hydrated throughout your travels.

Making pit stops for bathroom breaks will always add time to your trip—especially on a busy holiday weekend. However, staying hydrated is essential when traveling. No one wants lukewarm water, so we recommend our favorite water bottle, the Brita Stainless Steel Filtering Water Bottle, which not only keeps your water cold for up to 24 hours, but also filters out the taste and odor of chlorine.

For kids, we love the Kids' Hydroflask Wide Mouth Bottle out of all the bottles we tested. The colorful bottle features a convenient straw lid and is surprisingly lightweight, making it easy to travel with or store in a kids' backpack.

$32 at Amazon

$28 at Amazon

3. A screen-free game to keep the kids entertained

These games will free the kids on the trip from boredom.
These games will free the kids on the trip from boredom.

Long road trips can be a challenge with younger ones. To keep them entertained without Wi-Fi or electronic devices, try Rory’s Story Cubes, a top-rated family game. The pocket-sized set of nine cubes includes a whopping 54 icons to inspire an adventurous story to act out. You can even get the whole car in on the fun with this game.

For a little more quiet time in the car, the Crayola Wonder Mess Free Desk is another go-to. Don’t worry—the markers only work on the Crayola “wonder paper,” so clean-up is minimal.

$12 at Amazon 

$27 at Amazon

4. A snack and beverage cooler to avoid hanger

This Coleman soft cooler is the best we've tested.
This Coleman soft cooler is the best we've tested.

If you’re looking to minimize snack stops while on the road—or soothe hangry family members—stock a cooler or two with snacks, sandwiches, drinks and more. Out of all the lunch coolers we've ever tested, the Coleman 9-can Soft-Sided Cooler is our favorite choice.

This cooler is small, but mighty—in our testing, it maintained temperatures below 40 degrees Fahrenheit for about six and a half hours, an impressive time frame that'll guarantee cold snacks and drinks for a long card ride. It also features extra storage (which is always useful for the car), with tons of pockets for cutlery, bottles and napkins.

$24 at Amazon

5. A neck pillow for naps along the way

These neck pillows are great for long road trips.
These neck pillows are great for long road trips.

Anyone can benefit from a nap on the road (well, except for the driver). To avoid any kinks in your neck or back, a neck pillow can make it easier and more comfortable to fall asleep in the car.

After testing several types, we'd recommend the Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow for most car riders. This classic, U-shaped pillow is incredibly supportive, durable and even has an adjustable clasp to achieve a personalized fit.

If you’re generally a side sleeper, the J-Pillow Travel Pillow might be a better choice. As its name suggests, this pillow is shaped like the letter "J," and is extremely comfortable for those who prefer to rest their heads to the side.

$30 at Amazon

$35 at Amazon

6. Audiobooks for all-day entertainment

Make your trip less monotonous by listening to countless audiobooks from Audible.
Make your trip less monotonous by listening to countless audiobooks from Audible.

Audiobooks are one of the best ways to pass time during a long road trip, and services like Audible make accessing hundreds of thousands of titles easy. A few popular titles to choose from include “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “Game of Thrones” and Steven King’s “Fairy Tale."

Try Audible free for 30 days

7. A car charger to keep devices powered up

This car charger will prevent your phone from dying on the road.
This car charger will prevent your phone from dying on the road.

Don't let smartphones or tablets die during your trip. A car charger is essential for any road trip—and just to have in the car year-round. The Anker PowerDrive Duo is our favorite car charger that we've tested —this sleek charger is built with modern phones in mind with two USB-C charging ports. It also charges devices very quickly, topping up our tester's smartphone to 99% in an hour and 17 minutes.

$24 at Amazon

8. Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes to stay clean

Sanitizing products can help protect you and your family from germs.
Sanitizing products can help protect you and your family from germs.

Cold and flu season is upon us—pair that with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and you've got plenty of reasons to keep hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes on hand. During your road trip, you'll probably be handling high-touch surfaces like gas pumps and rest-stop doors, so we'd recommend keeping both items in the car during your journey.

Fortunately, these two products are much easier to find and stock up on than they were two years ago. And why stop at just using them on the road? You can always use them when you arrive at your destination, too.

$13 at Amazon

$7 at Amazon

9. A combination snow brush and ice scraper to keep your windshield clear

Clear your windshield of snow and ice with this compact double-duty brush and blade.
Clear your windshield of snow and ice with this compact double-duty brush and blade.

Snowfall makes for a magical holiday moment—except for when you have to drive through it. Don't be caught without a snowbrush and an ice scraper along your journey. This reviewer-loved snow brush and ice scraper will do just the trick with sturdy bristles to remove heavy snow and a 4-inch wide blade to break through and clear ice. It also features a thick foam grip, making it easy to handle in cold and wet conditions.

$12 at Amazon

10. A portable snow shovel for combatting heavier snowfall

For heavy snow around your vehicle, this portable, extendable shovel is a must-have.
For heavy snow around your vehicle, this portable, extendable shovel is a must-have.

What good is a snow brush or an ice scraper if you can't move your car out of the driveway? Keeping a compact snow shovel in the trunk of your car can help you get out of a tricky snow situation. This extendable snow shovel has over 900 5-star reviews, with one reviewer referring to it as a "lifesaver" for shoveling snow around their car tires. You can get the two-pack just to be extra safe.

$26 at Amazon

11. A cozy blanket to snuggle up in

With a blanket, you'll be nice and cozy while you travel.
With a blanket, you'll be nice and cozy while you travel.

Whether you’re snoozing through the long drive or just want to be comfy and cozy while watching a movie on your tablet, a soft blanket will come in handy.

This fuzzy sherpa blanket is well-loved by reviewers on Amazon, with one reviewer saying the product “should come with a warning label” for how much you’ll love it. This throw is quick-drying in case of any accidental spills and wrinkle-resistant, making it a great option for the car.

$25 at Amazon

12. Window shades to block the glare of the sun

Keep sun rays at bay with removable sun shades for the car.
Keep sun rays at bay with removable sun shades for the car.

Especially in the colder months, we appreciate the warm glow of the sun just as much as the next person. However, the bright light coming down through the car window can become irritating during a long car ride. Even more, car windows don't completely protect from harmful UV rays. Block out sun rays with car window shades—these cling sunshades sold on Amazon claim to block out over 97% of UV rays, along with the heat and glare that comes with sun rays.

$16 at Amazon

13. A car headrest mount for backseat movie marathons

This smart mount can allow backseat riders to enjoy movies or TV shows at eye level.
This smart mount can allow backseat riders to enjoy movies or TV shows at eye level.

Another way to pass the time on a long car ride is by watching movies (might we suggest a holiday movie or two?). Don't just play your movies on a handheld tablet or smartphone—invest in a useful gadget like this headrest mount holder so your backseat riders can sit back, relax and enjoy movie time in the car with screens at eye level for maximum comfort.

Amazon reviewers say this mount holder is the perfect setup for kids, noting it's easy to install and can be used for front-facing riders or car seat-bound children facing the rear of the car.

$30 at Amazon

14. A car organizer to keep the car clean

This organizer can be adjusted to fit any size of head rest.
This organizer can be adjusted to fit any size of head rest.

If you’ve ever been on a road trip, you know just how cluttered the car can get. Between car chargers, coolers, blankets and toys, we recommend something like these Uleeka backseat organizers. With tons of pockets, these organizers will keep your car in tip-top shape throughout the journey.

These particular models are easy to install—just slip them right over the front-seat headrests. Reviewers say the product feels high-quality and is well-made, so it'll last for months, or even years, of everyday use.

$20 at Amazon

15. A combination jump-starter to be prepared for emergencies

An all-in-one tool like the Noco Boost Plus can really come in handy.
An all-in-one tool like the Noco Boost Plus can really come in handy.

When driving, FEMA recommends you always have an emergency kit on hand with items like jumper cables, flares and a car charger for your cell phone to keep you safe if something goes wrong.

This top-rated car tool works as a jumper, a battery pack for charging electronics and an LED flashlight that features an emergency strobe all in one. With more than 35,000 5-star reviews, the ultra-compact pack is a must-have for your car’s glovebox, because you never know when you’ll need it.

$100 at Amazon

16. A first aid kit just in case

This kit comes with everything except for the doctor.
This kit comes with everything except for the doctor.

If you haven’t already, we recommend adding a first aid kit to your stock of emergency supplies in your car—and keeping it there at all times.

This travel-size kit features everything you’d need in case of emergency: Band-Aids, gauze, alcohol prep pads, an ice pack and more—all in a conveniently compact bag. Plus, this model comes with a comprehensive 18-page first aid guide to help you properly administer first aid in a variety of emergencies.

$28 at Amazon

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, InstagramTikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Thanksgiving travel 2022: Road trip essentials for a better ride

Latest Stories

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 2-1 win over Wild

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Nino Niederreiter also scored and Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville. Ryan Johansen had two assists. Frederick Gaudreau scored and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 23 shots for the Wild. Niederreiter scored the first goal at 11:20 of the opening period off passes from his two linemates, Johansen and Duchene. The assist was Duchene’s 7

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Russia-Ukraine war derails World Cup of Hockey plans for '24

    Russia's war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter. The NHL and NHL Players' Association on Friday abandoned plans to stage a World Cup in February 2024 as they had hoped, saying in a joint statement “iit is not feasible" in the current environment. There is uncertainty about what to do with players from Russia since the country's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year and the ongoing war there. Some countries did not want Russians to participate, even if under a

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Russian skater Valieva could miss 2026 Olympics over doping

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva faces a potential four-year doping ban which would rule her out of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday. CAS said it had registered an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency, which said last week it was taking the case to the Switzerland-based tribunal. WADA argues Russian officials have not made progress in resolving the 16-year-old Valieva's case nearly a year afte

  • Canada crushes Panama 112-71 in FIBA World Cup qualifying

    EDMONTON — The Panamanian national team came to Edmonton with no illusions of grandeur. The players knew they were likely going to be on the losing end of their FIBA World Cup qualifying match against Canada. They knew they were going to likely lose by a lot. But, even though they knew they were overmatched, they were still in awe over how clinical and how ruthless the Canadian team actually was. Canada remained the only undefeated team in Americas zone FIBA World Cup qualifying, beating Panama

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Matt Murray's injury history: A timeline of moments that sidelined Maple Leafs goalie

    Finally set to make his return, Matt Murray, along with the entire Maple Leafs fanbase, is hoping this list won't have to be updated any time soon.

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • Devils extend win streak to 10 with victory over Canadiens

    MONTREAL (AP) — Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves. Evgenii Dadonov scored his first goal of the season for the Canadiens. Jake Allen’ finished with 34 saves. BLUE JACKETS 5, FLYERS 4, OT COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give Columbus a vic

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Banton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada and in the summer league, and I did a lot of training with our development team,” said Banton, whose previous career high was 14 points, on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. “The coaches trusted me enough to put me in

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Alfredsson inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, but Islanders beat Senators at home

    OTTAWA — Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third period goal led the New York Islanders to a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators Monday night. With just one victory in their last nine games (1-7-1), the Senatorshad been looking to build off a win against Philadelphia Saturday afternoon, but fell short. They could easily throw their hands up in frustration, but forward Claude Giroux said the team is instead focusing on the positives. “I think we did a lot of good things,” said Giroux. “We had a lot of chances,

  • Saints' Allen noncommittal on Dalton vs Winston at QB

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was noncommittal about his quarterback situation after a loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, declining to say if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will be the starter going forward. “I know we’re all looking for answers there, but I’m not going to go there right now,” Allen said. “We’ll evaluate where we’re at, and we’ll have a plan for the upcoming week.” Winston began the season as the starter but struggled with back and ankle injuries, p