Driving Swiss Mountain Passes in a Stelvio Quadrifoglio Is Overwhelming and Brilliant

Photo credit: Chris Perkins

The obvious thing was to take an Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio to the Italian mountain pass for which it’s named. But, Stelvio is supposedly only great at screaming through hairpin after hairpin after hairpin. It's sort of like North Carolina’s Tail of the Dragon—great, world- famous, but not even the best in its neighborhood. It's better to head to Switzerland to enjoy the extraordinary alpine roads during the few months of the year they're passable.

When a trip to Italy to visit Ferrari's Fiorano test track materialized, taking full advantage meant living out alpinist fantasies on the mountain roads I'd seen in so many car magazines and movies. And featured in video games I played as a kid.

Photo credit: Chris Perkins

Four of the best—the Gotthard, Susten, Grimsel, and Furka passes—make a roughly 100-mile loop and are within a day's drive from Milan or Zurich. As with any road worth driving, get there early as the route is popular with cyclists and hikers, and, of course, other car enthusiasts. For the Swiss motorway, purchasing a vignette, a CHF 40 annual toll sticker, at either a border crossing or a gas station is necessary. And don't even think of speeding. Better to relax and take in the scenery and revel in the silky pavement beneath.

At the risk of sounding ungrateful, the Stelvio wasn't first choice for this drive. Editorially speaking, it's a car already well-covered by R&T. And, well, wouldn't that wild new Giulia GTAm be more fascinating? But, Alfa Romeo offered up this car on short notice, and doesn't it look fabulous in Verde Montreal? After all there’s nothing more exotic than a green Canadian city. And, as it turned out, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio was sort of perfect for this opportunity. At altitude, the weather can throw all sorts of surprises, going from warm sun to cold rain and fog in just a few minutes. All-wheel drive is a big confidence booster up here, and the Stelvio Quad's flinty ride over poor roads translates into excellent body control.

Driving here can be overwhelming. When considering the scenery, the weather, and the roads themselves, driving there is like compressing months of vehicular adventure into a few hours. Emotions are heightened here. Some of this emerges from being COVID home-bound so long, but it's mostly the place. This place.

Photo credit: Chris Perkins

I started at the southern end of Gotthard Pass climbing up this major connector of northern and southern Switzerland. It's a hell of a way to start, with wide smooth roads on bridges suspended hundreds of feet above almost everything, with long sweepers, excellent sightlines, and plenty of tunnels through the terrain. It's worth pulling over to stop and admire the technical achievement here, because otherwise, you might get caught up in the road’s challenge itself. Self control is needed too because especially going uphill, it's easy to carry a lot of speed. (Downhill is a different story…)

Quickly after passing through a few small villages, the road gets tighter and more technical. And in this instance, cold and wet. That set the tone for much of the day here. Even in the middle of July, there are wild temperature swings, and it often feels downright wintery, to the point I was glad to be in an all-wheel drive Stelvio, not a track-day car like the GTAm. These passes are not like L.A.'s famous canyon roads, and you have to treat them accordingly. Driving with spirit is fine, but don't get carried away with speed.

It’s rumored that Susten is one of the finest passes of all, but I can't confirm that. The thick fog and cold air that defined the end of the Gotthard blanketed entire passes, and I was fine taking it easy behind a pair of Tiguans sporting bike racks. I should've waited for the fog to pass, but with a busy day of driving ahead, I forged on.

The Grimsel makes up for a lot. It starts relatively low in a valley between two mountains, then climbs up beautifully surfaced roads overlooking glaciers. I had the best run of the day here, with minimal traffic, safe places to pass and the occasional tunnel to enjoy the spectacular Akrapovic titanium exhaust, which sadly, isn't available from the factory on U.S. models.

Photo credit: Chris Perkins

Re-encountering the Quadrifoglio reminded me how absolutely brilliant this engine is. It's a 2.9-liter V-6 derived from Ferrari's V-8—though Alfa will never confirm this—and despite its less-than-ideal 90-degree vee angle, it's wonderfully smooth. And while most modern twin-turbo V-6s are more effective than exciting, this is a thriller. The way it tears to its redline just under 7000 rpm is hilarious fun, and you need to rev it, as the 503-hp peak comes at 6500. And while the calibration of the automatic leaves a bit to be desired when putting around at low speeds, it's spectacular when you're on it. Upshifts are especially quick, and produce a delightfully rude fart noise.

Back to the road. During the climb up, the Grimsel leads to the Furka, and around this point, you make a spectacular climb up to the iconic Hotel Belvedere. Situated right in the middle of a hairpin turn, the 19th-century hotel has been closed for a few years now, but it's still worth stopping here as the vista is extraordinary. Bittersweet, too, as the Rhone glacier over which the Furka passes is receding. Such is life.

The Furka is famous as the Swiss Alpine pass featured in the James Bond film Goldfinger. One iconic photo of Sean Connery was taken at one of the overlooks next to his signature car. In an Aston Martin DB5, the pass probably seemed somewhat tight. In anything modern, it's terrifyingly narrow, and pucker-inducing for almost the entire way back to where the Furka and Gotthard passes meet. Half the time an encounter with another car going the other way, your car must reposition perilously close to the edge, where the only thing protecting it (and you) from a long fall are a series of short stones.

Photo credit: Chris Perkins

And then it was over. To get back to the motorway, I went down part of the Gotthard pass and by this point, it was quite heavily trafficked. Without knowing anything about it, I stopped at Chiosco Panorama, a gift shop where, among other things, you can get a bratwurst served with a hearty piece of wheat bread. The man making them spoke at least six languages and sported an excellent mullet. The view from the seating area is, well, panoramic. I want to go back desperately.

On the way down, I was thankful for the Stelvio Quadrifoglio's carbon-ceramic brakes (another thing not available on new U.S. models), as you can smell the brakes cooking on every other car headed the same way. Mine were just fine.

Photo credit: Chris Perkins

The place is also a reminder of the brilliance and necessity of all-wheel drive performance cars. Of course, you can go here in any car you like, but cars like the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45, the new M3/M4 xDrive, Toyota's wonderful GR Yaris, and late-model 911 Turbos are tailor-made for alpine passes, what with there ever-changing conditions and all. And as far as crossovers go, there is probably no better for Alpinist adventures than the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Sure, it's compromised as an everyday vehicle, but it's those very compromises that make it come alive in the mountains.

I knew these roads would be good, but what I wasn't prepared for was just how deeply emotional the experience of hitting these passes would be. It was breathtaking, frustrating, terrifying, and joyous. If you're looking for a full day of man-and-machine transcendent driving experience, these roads probably aren't the best. There's just too much else to take your attention away from the simple act of driving, both for good and bad. And that's the point.

