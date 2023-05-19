Drivers ‘twice as likely to die on smart motorways’ if they break down

Smart motorways hard shoulder road safety deaths injuries prevention - Richard Fitzwater/Alamy Stock Photo

Collisions involving stopped cars on smart motorways are twice as likely to seriously hurt or kill than on conventional motorways, a letter from the Transport Secretary has shown.

In a letter to the Commons transport select committee, Mark Harper revealed that the rate of fatal or serious injuries caused by stopped vehicle collisions was 0.19 per hundred million vehicle miles on all-lane running smart motorways, compared to just 0.09 for conventional motorways.

The data, which covers the four years to 2020, also found that the rate of stopped vehicle collisions per hundred million vehicle miles on these roads was 0.05, compared to 0.03 for conventional motorways.

All-lane running smart motorways are the newest form of smart motorways which permanently use the hard shoulder as an extra lane.

Drivers who break down are instructed to remain in the road in their stationary vehicle while the lane is closed and speed reduced around them.

Last month, Rishi Sunak announced that he would scrap any future schemes, saying that the public had lost confidence in them.

This came after widespread concerns over the safety of the roads, with at least 38 people being killed on these stretches. These included a number of victims who were hit after breaking down in the lanes and not being able to pull over into the hard shoulder.

Despite future schemes being cancelled, about 235 miles of smart motorways without a hard shoulder exist on the network. The AA has called for these to be scrapped, saying that drivers that broke down were “sitting ducks”.

In his letter, Mr Harper said that stopped vehicle collisions accounted for a small proportion of collisions on all roads and amounted to one in 20 of the collisions on all-lane running smart motorways.

He added that the safety rate for moving vehicles on smart motorways was better, with killed or serious injuries rates on all-lane running smart motorways at 1.38 per hundred million vehicle miles, compared to 1.17 on conventional roads.

The Telegraph revealed that the Government had wasted more than £62 million on all-lane smart motorways schemes that had now been scrapped.

The figures from Richard Holden, the roads minister, showed that more than £59.3 million had been spent on the 14 schemes earmarked to be delivered in the next five years, while £3 million had been wasted on the planning of three other futures schemes.

