Drivers told to stay at home as ‘big refreeze’ set to leave roads coated in lethal black ice

Cars navigate around abandoned buses in icy conditions after snowfall on Monday. The AA has warned that conditions could be even more treacherous on Tuesday - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Drivers have been urged to stay at home on Tuesday, as roads across the UK are expected to be coated in lethal black ice caused by the “big refreeze”.

The Met Office has issued a yellow level snow and ice warning covering northern Scotland and north-east England from midnight on Tuesday until noon on Thursday.

There is also a warning covering much of the South East, including London and Brighton, until 11am on Tuesday.

When snow melts and refreezes, black ice can appear on roads and pavements.

Because it cannot be seen, it can act as a “silent killer” as motorists are left with a “false sense of security”, said the president of the AA.

Ambulance services urged drivers to “take extra care”, with crashes expected in icy conditions.

It comes after there were an estimated eight breakdowns every minute on Monday, after the coldest night of the year so far caused a 50 per cent increase in callouts, according to the RAC.

The company had responded to 9,000 breakdowns by 5pm after temperatures plummeted below -15C (5F) on Sunday night in Scotland.

Recovery companies warned motorists battling ice and snow to carry a blanket and a fully charged phone in case they become stuck.

A damaged car with used airbags near Beachy Head

A car after crashing into a roundabout in Ashford, Kent - Gareth Fuller/PA

Travel chaos is thought to have impacted millions of people, with hundreds of flights axed and trains cancelled or delayed because of the conditions.

Drivers on northern sections of the M25 were stranded for several hours on Sunday night, with some trapped in their cars overnight.

National Highways, the government quango responsible for the road, said it had up to 25 gritters treating the M25 at any one time, with 960 tonnes of salt and more than 18,000 litres of antifreeze spread.

Sources said conditions were worsened by some HGVs becoming stuck on an uphill section. Experts fear Tuesday could pose an even greater danger.

A car on the hard shoulder of the M25 near Epping on Monday - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Cars were trapped on the M25 overnight as a result of the bad weather conditions - UK News in Pictures

Edmund King, president of the AA, said ice can be more dangerous than snow, because people can see snow and slow down accordingly.

“Often, when you've had snow, it melts a bit, then it freezes overnight. Then the next morning you cannot see the ice. It's black ice or you just can't see it,” he said.

“It is really the kind of silent killer.”

Simon Williams, spokesman for RAC Breakdown, said “treacherous” conditions are expected on the roads “following a big refreeze overnight”.

He urged drivers in rural areas to “delay or even abandon their plans” to avoid the dangerous conditions.

He added: “Everyone should make sure they are fully prepared just in case they find themselves broken down at the side of the road - warm waterproof jackets, sturdy footwear, a flask of hot drink and power bank to keep their phones charged are very important.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service tweeted on Monday:

It comes as a government consultant warned more mild winters in England may have left the country unable to respond to severe weather conditions, because vital skills are lost.

Dr Hugh Deeming, who wrote the Department for Transport's 2021 report on emergency preparedness, said: "You have to drive a train, you have to keep your gritter fleet up to scratch. It just becomes more difficult.

“It becomes less easy. You lose the muscle memory."

Rod Dennis, from the RAC, said on Monday night: “By the end of the day, we expect to have handled in the region of eight breakdowns every minute, 50 per cent more than we’d expect on a typical Monday in December.”

The AA said it had seen a 25 per cent increase in breakdowns and slower travel conditions which took recovery drivers longer to attend in some cases.

Mr King said motorists in those areas “should only travel if they really need to”.