Drivers stranded for hours as snow blocks roads

Heavy snow is causing chaos on roads in parts of northern England and Wales with many routes blocked.

Some vehicles heading east across the Pennines from Greater Manchester on the M62 overnight were stranded for several hours due to the severe conditions.

Derbyshire Constabulary urged drivers not to travel in the Peak District on Friday morning “unless absolutely necessary” as most roads in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales areas were “impassable”.

The force said it is working with mountain rescue teams to respond to reports of stranded vehicles.

Parts of the A66 in Durham and the A628 Woodhead Pass in South Yorkshire were closed overnight due to heavy snow.

A55 westbound between J36A Broughton & J35 Dobshill currently blocked due to snow

The A616 was also shut between the Woodhead Pass and the A6102 (Stocksbridge) after a tree fell into the road.

Several major roads in north and mid Wales were closed due to snow.

They include:

– The A55 westbound between Broughton and Dobshill;

– The A458 between Buttington and Middletown;

– The A470 between Llanidloes and Llangurig;

– The A44 between Llandegley and New Radnor.

Snow-covered vehicles in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

North Wales Police said “driving conditions remain poor” across its area due to “significant snowfall overnight”.

It added: “We are advising motorists to only travel if necessary.”

National Highways, the Government-owned organisation responsible for England’s motorways and major A roads, told motorists: “We are currently experiencing very high call volumes to our call centre, so you may encounter a delay if trying to get through to us.”

The organisation’s executive director of operations, Duncan Smith, said: “We are well prepared and our gritters have been out in full force since Friday March 3 and will continue to treat the roads.

After a snowy and icy start for some, it will be getting drier and brighter throughout the day, although feeling quite chilly.

“We are asking drivers to plan ahead, check the forecast and allow more time for their journeys.”

Salt spread by gritters does not stop snow from settling on road surfaces, but it does make it easier to remove with snowploughs.