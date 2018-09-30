Drivers react to wild first Roval race; Dale Jr: 'Bonkers'
Everyone catch their breath yet? No? Us either.
The first-ever race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course — the Roval — brought everything we imagined and so much more, culminating in Ryan Blaney’s first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of the year in an instant-classic finish.
The reviews from drivers new and old poured in almost immediately, with broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr., who had a front-row seat, perfectly encapsulating what we just saw.
I don‘t believe this race. Bonkers. This season has been just wild. Never never saw this kind of drama happening. Fans win!
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 30, 2018
Bonkers, indeed. Here’s what else was said:
Everyone makes mistakes… apologies to the 78 and all of their fans.
— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) September 30, 2018
What a crazy race today.
— Ward Burton (@WardBurtonWBWF) September 30, 2018
Well that was fun
! ROVAL #NASCAR
— Ben Kennedy (@BenKennedy33) September 30, 2018
Crazy race. Amazing how @KyleLarsonRacin gets in. Never quit!!!
— Jeff Burton (@JeffBurton) September 30, 2018
One word… WOW
May go down as one of the greatest races in @NASCAR
Congratulations @MarcusSMI on a brilliant race weekend!
Fans, if you don‘t like that, from start to finish, then I don‘t know what we can do to make you happy#BofAROVAL @NASCARonNBC
— Brendan Gaughan (@Brendan62) September 30, 2018
Yeah I‘d call that a success. #ROVAL400
— Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) September 30, 2018