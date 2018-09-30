Drivers react to wild first Roval race; Dale Jr: 'Bonkers' Everyone catch their breath yet? No? Us either. The first-ever race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course — the Roval — brought everything we imagined and so much more, culminating in Ryan Blaney’s first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of the year in an instant-classic finish. RELATED: Race results Blaney wins in thrilling …

Everyone catch their breath yet? No? Us either.

The first-ever race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course — the Roval — brought everything we imagined and so much more, culminating in Ryan Blaney’s first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of the year in an instant-classic finish.

RELATED: Race results | Blaney wins in thrilling finish | Truex spins Johnson on cool-down lap

The reviews from drivers new and old poured in almost immediately, with broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr., who had a front-row seat, perfectly encapsulating what we just saw.

I don‘t believe this race. Bonkers. This season has been just wild. Never never saw this kind of drama happening. Fans win! — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 30, 2018

Bonkers, indeed. Here’s what else was said:

Everyone makes mistakes… apologies to the 78 and all of their fans. — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) September 30, 2018

Crazy race. Amazing how @KyleLarsonRacin gets in. Never quit!!! — Jeff Burton (@JeffBurton) September 30, 2018