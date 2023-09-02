Drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 130 in Lansdowne

RCMP in New Brunswick say two people have been killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 130 in Lansdowne, which is north of Woodstock.

The drivers were the only occupants of each vehicle.

Western Valley Region RCMP responded to a report of the collision at approximately 2:06 a.m., according to a media release.

A 51-year old man from Kilburn and an 18-year old man from Fosterville died at the scene as a result of their injuries.

The cause of the crash is not known. An investigation is underway.