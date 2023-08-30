Drivers at Heathrow face extra Ulez charges for using parking service

Heathrow Terminal 2 (The Queen's Terminal) valet parking sign

Holidaymakers driving to Heathrow airport risk incurring multiple Ulez fines when using “drop-off pick-up” parking services.

The airport has issued a warning to travellers who use its “Meet and Greet” or valet parking, which allow drivers to drop off their cars at short-stay car parks close to terminals or leave them with a valet outside the terminals themselves.

Motorists driving to the airport in a non-Ulez-compliant vehicle will have to pay the £12.50 charge just to enter the airport as a result of Sadiq Khan’s decision to expand London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone across the whole of the capital to the boundaries of the M25.

But they also risk being hit with additional penalties if they arrive home through a different terminal to the one they left by, resulting in their car being driven on public roads to be ready for collection on arrival, the airport said.

In theory this could result in a driver paying Ulez charges on three separate occasions, if, for example, a valet moves their car to another terminal car park the day before collection.

This would result in the owner of the car facing Ulez charges on arrival, while still on holiday when their car is being moved and again on leaving the airport.

It would mean £37.50 in Ulez charges for a single holiday, on top of fees for the parking services themselves. Heathrow’s Meet & Greet and valet parking fees start from £127.50 for a day.

The airport said in a statement on its website: “Due to the expansion of Transport for London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone from the 29 August 2023 to encompass all of Greater London, including Heathrow Airport, passengers that have booked Meet & Greet Parking with a non-compliant vehicle, and have selected a different exit terminal to your entry terminal, you will be liable for payment of a ULEZ charge to transfer your vehicle to another terminal.”

The expansion of the zone to include Heathrow airport is likely to catch out many travellers who do not regularly drive within London and therefore may not be aware of the £12.50 daily charge, which applies to vehicles that do not meet certain emission standards.

On top of this, drivers will have to pay existing airport fees such as the £5 drop-off charge.

A spokesman for Heathrow Airport said it would make every effort to only move vehicles which could be affected by the charges on entry or exit dates to avoid additional expense, but said this could not be guaranteed.

It added anyone who incurred extra charges as a result of using its parking services would be notified to help avoid penalties for late payment.