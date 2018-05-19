All-Star Race lineup; how drivers are eligible

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
  • The format and rules package for the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race are set. Only finalizing the field remains. Heading into All-Star Race weekend, 17 drivers are qualified for the event. Others can still qualify by winning one of three stages in the preceding Monster Energy Open event or winning the All-Star Fan Vote. MORE: &#8230;
  • The format and rules package for the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race are set. Only finalizing the field remains. Heading into All-Star Race weekend, 17 drivers are qualified for the event. Others can still qualify by winning one of three stages in the preceding Monster Energy Open event or winning the All-Star Fan Vote. MORE: &#8230;
1 / 2

All-Star Race lineup; how drivers are eligible

The format and rules package for the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race are set. Only finalizing the field remains. Heading into All-Star Race weekend, 17 drivers are qualified for the event. Others can still qualify by winning one of three stages in the preceding Monster Energy Open event or winning the All-Star Fan Vote. MORE: …

The format and rules package for the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race are set. Only finalizing the field remains.

Heading into All-Star Race weekend, 17 drivers are qualified for the event. Others can still qualify by winning one of three stages in the preceding Monster Energy Open event or winning the All-Star Fan Vote.

MORE: Vote for your favorite driverFormat revealed
ENTRY LISTS: All-Star Race | Monster Energy Open

The annual Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race is scheduled for Saturday, May 19 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Here is a look at the starting lineup as the final spots are set based on the results of the Monster Energy Open and the winner of the Fan Vote.

Starting Spot

Driver

Team/Car

1.

Matt Kenseth

Roush Fenway Racing/No. 6 Ford

2.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing/No. 17 Ford

3.

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing/No. 14 Ford

4.

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing/No. 4 Ford

5.

Martin Truex Jr.

Furniture Row Racing/No. 78 Toyota

6.

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske/No. 12 Ford

7.

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing/No. 18 Toyota

8.

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske/No. 2 Ford

9.

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing/No. 3 Chevrolet

10.

Joey Logano

Team Penske/No. 22 Ford

11.

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports/No. 48 Chevrolet

12.

Jamie McMurray

Chip Ganassi Racing/No. 1 Chevrolet

13.

Ryan Newman

Richard Childress Racing/No. 31 Chevrolet

14.

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing/No. 11 Toyota

15.

Kurt Busch

Stewart-Haas Racing/No. 41 Ford

16.

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing/No. 42 Chevrolet

17.

Kasey Kahne

Leavine Family Racing/No. 95 Chevrolet

18.

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports/No. 88 Chevrolet

19.

Open Stage 2 winner

20.

Open Final Stage winner

21.

Fan Vote winner

Here are how the drivers became eligible for the All-Star Race:

Rank

Driver

How qualified

1.

 Ryan Blaney

2017 Pocono-1 win

2.

Clint Bowyer

2018 Martinsville-1 win

3.

Kurt Busch

2017 Daytona 500 win

4.

Kyle Busch

2017 Pocono-2 win

5.

Austin Dillon

2017 Charlotte-1 win

6.

Denny Hamlin

2017 New Hampshire-1 win

7.

Kevin Harvick

2017 Sonoma win

8.

Jimmie Johnson

2017 Texas-1 win

9.

 Kasey Kahne

2017 Indianapolis win

10.

Matt Kenseth

2017 Phoenix-2 win

11.

Brad Keselowski

2017 Atlanta win

12.

Kyle Larson

2017 Auto Club win

13.

Joey Logano

2018 Talladega-1 win

14.

Jamie McMurray

Former All-Star Race winner

15.

Ryan Newman

2017 Phoenix-1 win

 16.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2017 Talladega-1 win

 17.

Martin Truex Jr.

2017 Las Vegas win

 18.

Alex Bowman

Open Stage 1 winner

 19.

TBD

Open Stage 2 winner

 20.

TBD

Open Final Stage winner

 21.

TBD

Fan Vote winner

MORE: All-Star fast factsAll-time winners

What to Read Next

Back