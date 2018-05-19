All-Star Race lineup; how drivers are eligible
The format and rules package for the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race are set. Only finalizing the field remains.
Heading into All-Star Race weekend, 17 drivers are qualified for the event. Others can still qualify by winning one of three stages in the preceding Monster Energy Open event or winning the All-Star Fan Vote.
The annual Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race is scheduled for Saturday, May 19 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
Here is a look at the starting lineup as the final spots are set based on the results of the Monster Energy Open and the winner of the Fan Vote.
Starting Spot
Driver
Team/Car
1.
Matt Kenseth
Roush Fenway Racing/No. 6 Ford
2.
Roush Fenway Racing/No. 17 Ford
3.
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing/No. 14 Ford
4.
Stewart-Haas Racing/No. 4 Ford
5.
Martin Truex Jr.
Furniture Row Racing/No. 78 Toyota
6.
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske/No. 12 Ford
7.
Joe Gibbs Racing/No. 18 Toyota
8.
Team Penske/No. 2 Ford
9.
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing/No. 3 Chevrolet
10.
Joey Logano
Team Penske/No. 22 Ford
11.
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports/No. 48 Chevrolet
12.
Jamie McMurray
Chip Ganassi Racing/No. 1 Chevrolet
13.
Ryan Newman
Richard Childress Racing/No. 31 Chevrolet
14.
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing/No. 11 Toyota
15.
Kurt Busch
Stewart-Haas Racing/No. 41 Ford
16.
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing/No. 42 Chevrolet
17.
Kasey Kahne
Leavine Family Racing/No. 95 Chevrolet
18.
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports/No. 88 Chevrolet
19.
Open Stage 2 winner
20.
Open Final Stage winner
21.
Fan Vote winner
Here are how the drivers became eligible for the All-Star Race:
Rank
Driver
How qualified
1.
Ryan Blaney
2017 Pocono-1 win
2.
Clint Bowyer
2018 Martinsville-1 win
3.
Kurt Busch
2017 Daytona 500 win
4.
Kyle Busch
2017 Pocono-2 win
5.
Austin Dillon
2017 Charlotte-1 win
6.
Denny Hamlin
2017 New Hampshire-1 win
7.
Kevin Harvick
2017 Sonoma win
8.
Jimmie Johnson
2017 Texas-1 win
9.
Kasey Kahne
2017 Indianapolis win
10.
Matt Kenseth
2017 Phoenix-2 win
11.
Brad Keselowski
2017 Atlanta win
12.
Kyle Larson
2017 Auto Club win
13.
Joey Logano
2018 Talladega-1 win
14.
Jamie McMurray
Former All-Star Race winner
15.
Ryan Newman
2017 Phoenix-1 win
16.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
2017 Talladega-1 win
17.
Martin Truex Jr.
2017 Las Vegas win
18.
Alex Bowman
Open Stage 1 winner
19.
TBD
Open Stage 2 winner
20.
TBD
Open Final Stage winner
21.
TBD
Fan Vote winner
