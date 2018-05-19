All-Star Race lineup; how drivers are eligible The format and rules package for the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race are set. Only finalizing the field remains. Heading into All-Star Race weekend, 17 drivers are qualified for the event. Others can still qualify by winning one of three stages in the preceding Monster Energy Open event or winning the All-Star Fan Vote. MORE: …

The format and rules package for the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race are set. Only finalizing the field remains.

Heading into All-Star Race weekend, 17 drivers are qualified for the event. Others can still qualify by winning one of three stages in the preceding Monster Energy Open event or winning the All-Star Fan Vote.

The annual Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race is scheduled for Saturday, May 19 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Here is a look at the starting lineup as the final spots are set based on the results of the Monster Energy Open and the winner of the Fan Vote.

Starting Spot Driver Team/Car 1. Matt Kenseth Roush Fenway Racing/No. 6 Ford 2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Roush Fenway Racing/No. 17 Ford 3. Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing/No. 14 Ford 4. Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing/No. 4 Ford 5. Martin Truex Jr. Furniture Row Racing/No. 78 Toyota 6. Ryan Blaney Team Penske/No. 12 Ford 7. Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing/No. 18 Toyota 8. Brad Keselowski Team Penske/No. 2 Ford 9. Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing/No. 3 Chevrolet 10. Joey Logano Team Penske/No. 22 Ford 11. Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports/No. 48 Chevrolet 12. Jamie McMurray Chip Ganassi Racing/No. 1 Chevrolet 13. Ryan Newman Richard Childress Racing/No. 31 Chevrolet 14. Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing/No. 11 Toyota 15. Kurt Busch Stewart-Haas Racing/No. 41 Ford 16. Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing/No. 42 Chevrolet 17. Kasey Kahne Leavine Family Racing/No. 95 Chevrolet 18. Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports/No. 88 Chevrolet 19. Open Stage 2 winner 20. Open Final Stage winner 21. Fan Vote winner

Here are how the drivers became eligible for the All-Star Race:

Rank Driver How qualified 1. Ryan Blaney 2017 Pocono-1 win 2. Clint Bowyer 2018 Martinsville-1 win 3. Kurt Busch 2017 Daytona 500 win 4. Kyle Busch 2017 Pocono-2 win 5. Austin Dillon 2017 Charlotte-1 win 6. Denny Hamlin 2017 New Hampshire-1 win 7. Kevin Harvick 2017 Sonoma win 8. Jimmie Johnson 2017 Texas-1 win 9. Kasey Kahne 2017 Indianapolis win 10. Matt Kenseth 2017 Phoenix-2 win 11. Brad Keselowski 2017 Atlanta win 12. Kyle Larson 2017 Auto Club win 13. Joey Logano 2018 Talladega-1 win 14. Jamie McMurray Former All-Star Race winner 15. Ryan Newman 2017 Phoenix-1 win 16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2017 Talladega-1 win 17. Martin Truex Jr. 2017 Las Vegas win 18. Alex Bowman Open Stage 1 winner 19. TBD Open Stage 2 winner 20. TBD Open Final Stage winner 21. TBD Fan Vote winner

