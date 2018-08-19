Drivers' picks for 2018 Bristol intro songs
Before the bumping and banging begins in Bristol’s Night Race, fans always enjoy the driver introductions like no other. Here are this year’s picks.
Kyle Larson “Dirt Road Anthem” by Jason Aldean
Chase Elliott “A Crazy Racin‘ Man” by Bill Elliott
Kyle Busch “All I Do is WIN” by DJ Khaled
Paul Menard “R.O.C.K. in the USA” by John Mellencamp
William Byron “Fan the Flames” by Liberty University
Kevin Harvick “Happy” by Pharrell
Denny Hamlin “Forever” by Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne & Eminem
Aric Almirola “Miami Vice”
Kurt Busch “Outlaw State of Mind” by Chris Stapleton
Ryan Blaney “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash
Brad Keselowski “Little Deuce Coupe” by The Beach Boys
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. “People Back Home” by Florida Georgia Line
Jimmie Johnson “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes
Erik Jones “You Ain‘t Seen Nothin Yet” by Bachman Turner Overdrive
David Ragan “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” by the Charlie Daniels Band
Clint Bowyer “Country Boy Can Survive” by Hank Williams Jr.
Martin Truex Jr. “Reason to Drink” by Cole Swindell
Austin Dillon “Cowboy” by Kid Rock
Joey Logano “Brass Monkey” by The Beastie Boys
Jamie McMurray “One” by Metallica
Daniel Suarez “Speedy Gonzales” by Pat Boone
Alex Bowman “Rise” by I Prevail
Trevor Bayne “Rocky Top” by the Pride of the Southland Marching Band
Ryan Newman “Huntin, Fishin & Lovin Every Day” by Luke Bryan
AJ Allmendinger “I‘m Alright” by Kenny Logins
Kasey Kahne “5-1-5-0” by Dierks Bentley
Bubba Wallace “Into The Fire” by Asking Alexandria
Chris Buescher “Pork and Beans” by Weezer
Matt DiBenedetto “Rocky Theme Song”
Corey LaJoie “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival
Michael McDowell “Taken it to the Streets”, by The Doobie Brothers
Ty Dillon “Walk it Like I Talk It” by Migos
Jesse Little “John Deer Green” by Joe Diffie
JJ Yeley “Warrior” by Imagine Dragons
Ross Chastain “Watermelon Crawl” by Tracy Byrd
Reed Sorenson “Purple Haze” by Jimi Hendrix
Timmy Hill “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osborne
Gray Gaulding “Makes Me Wonder” by Maroon 5
Landon Cassill “Going to Mars” by Judah and the Lion
Blake Jones “Copperhead Road” by Steve Earle