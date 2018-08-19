Drivers' picks for 2018 Bristol intro songs

Before the bumping and banging begins in Bristol’s Night Race, fans always enjoy the driver introductions like no other. Here are this year’s picks.

  • Kyle Larson                       “Dirt Road Anthem” by Jason Aldean

  • Chase Elliott                     “A Crazy Racin‘ Man” by Bill Elliott

  • Kyle Busch                        “All I Do is WIN” by DJ Khaled

  • Paul Menard                    “R.O.C.K. in the USA” by John Mellencamp

  • William Byron                  “Fan the Flames” by Liberty University

  • Kevin Harvick                   “Happy” by Pharrell

  • Denny Hamlin                 “Forever” by Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne & Eminem

  • Aric Almirola                    “Miami Vice”

  • Kurt Busch                        “Outlaw State of Mind” by Chris Stapleton

  • Ryan Blaney                     “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash

  • Brad Keselowski              “Little Deuce Coupe” by The Beach Boys

  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr.         “People Back Home” by Florida Georgia Line

  • Jimmie Johnson              “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes

  • Erik Jones                         “You Ain‘t Seen Nothin Yet” by Bachman Turner Overdrive

  • David Ragan                     “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” by the Charlie Daniels Band

  • Clint Bowyer                    “Country Boy Can Survive” by Hank Williams Jr.

  • Martin Truex Jr.              “Reason to Drink” by Cole Swindell

  • Austin Dillon                    “Cowboy” by Kid Rock

  • Joey Logano                     “Brass Monkey” by The Beastie Boys

  • Jamie McMurray             “One” by Metallica

  • Daniel Suarez                  “Speedy Gonzales” by Pat Boone

  • Alex Bowman                  “Rise” by I Prevail

  • Trevor Bayne                   “Rocky Top” by the Pride of the Southland Marching Band

  • Ryan Newman                 “Huntin, Fishin & Lovin Every Day” by Luke Bryan

  • AJ Allmendinger              “I‘m Alright” by Kenny Logins

  • Kasey Kahne                    “5-1-5-0” by Dierks Bentley

  • Bubba Wallace                “Into The Fire” by Asking Alexandria

  • Chris Buescher                “Pork and Beans” by Weezer

  • Matt DiBenedetto           “Rocky Theme Song”

  • Corey LaJoie                     “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

  • Michael McDowell          “Taken it to the Streets”, by The Doobie Brothers

  • Ty Dillon                           “Walk it Like I Talk It” by Migos

  • Jesse Little                        “John Deer Green” by Joe Diffie

  • JJ Yeley                              “Warrior” by Imagine Dragons

  • Ross Chastain                  “Watermelon Crawl” by Tracy Byrd

  • Reed Sorenson                “Purple Haze” by Jimi Hendrix

  • Timmy Hill                        “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osborne

  • Gray Gaulding                 “Makes Me Wonder” by Maroon 5

  • Landon Cassill                 “Going to Mars” by Judah and the Lion

  • Blake Jones                      “Copperhead Road” by Steve Earle

 

