Drivers for Amazon contractor allege safety and wage abuses

Haulage drivers delivering to Amazon distribution centres across Europe allege that safety records are being deliberately manipulated and wages withheld in a breach of the e-commerce multinational’s pledges about working conditions in its supply chain.

HGV drivers recruited from former Soviet-bloc countries have told the Guardian that they were instructed to cheat tachograph machines that log their working hours, so that they could drive illegally long and unsafe stints in western Europe.

HGV driving has traditionally been a well-paid sector, heavily regulated for public safety, and Amazon – which has prospered during the pandemic and is now worth an estimated $1.7tn (£1.3tn) – promises that all its suppliers are required to pay fair wages for appropriate working hours.

However, the testimony of three drivers, Olek Shevchenko from Ukraine, Arip Sidikkhodja from Uzbekistan and Ihar Peratoka from Belarus, raises questions over conditions in Amazon’s supply chain.

The men each allege similar abuses while working on Amazon deliveries for Hegelmann, a major European group of several haulage companies with revenues of more than €600m (£534m). Companies in the group function as separate legal entities.

Hegelmann’s Lithuanian company owns a fleet of 700 trucks and employs the drivers on Lithuanian contracts. It buses them to western Europe where they then make multinational deliveries for Amazon, as well as other European retailers, in the name of a Hegelmann company registered in Germany.

The Dutch transport workers’ union VNB said Hegelmann had repeatedly featured in its own investigations, with workers from several countries making similar allegations about tachograph records and withheld wages.

Edwin Atema, lead investigator for VNB, said: “Our findings are shocking and we consider Hegelmann’s activities to break Europe’s most important and fundamental principles of security for workers and fair competition between companies.”

He said the union would inform law enforcement of its findings. Hegelmann group’s owner and CEO, Siegfried Hegelmann, said the company does not condone any malpractice and would investigate any alleged cases of cheating of tachographs.

A spokesman for Amazon said: “All partners are required to comply with applicable laws and Amazon’s supplier code of conduct, which focuses on fair wages, benefits, appropriate working hours and compensation. We take immediate action if we find a partner is not complying.”

The Guardian understands Amazon is in the process of severing its contractual arrangements with Hegelmann.

“We work with a variety of haulier partners to get packages around our logistics network and these allegations in no way reflect the high standards we hold our partners to,” Amazon added, pointing out that Hegelmann also works for other retailers and represents a small part of Amazon’s business.

The Uzbek driver Sidikkhodja described being recruited by an agency in Tashkent that charged him a $1,000 fee, which he paid because he believed the better wages he would receive in Europe would make up for his costs.

Hegelmann’s contract with Sidikkhodja promised him 1.3 times the Lithuanian minimum wage, about €720 a month at the time. However he says he had a verbal agreement that he would receive a starting wage of €500, later rising to €2,000, but that he was never paid more than €1,500.

He described Amazon as a large part of his work, with two or three trans-European hauls a week.

Sidikkhodja alleged Hegelmann provided him with a spare tachograph if it appeared he might need to work illegal hours to complete a haul, and would later collect the spare tachograph to stop it being discovered in spot checks by transport police.

Safety regulations require drivers to rest away from their trucks at regular intervals. A document shared with the Guardian appears to account for two nights in Hegelmann-owned accommodation in Hanover. However, Sidikkhodja said he never took the rest in the hotel.

Instead, he described working long shifts with an Uzbek co-driver, with whom he would take cold water washes by the roadside and do exercises to try and stay awake in between sleeping in his cab.

