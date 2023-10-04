Drivers with ADHD are 74pc more likely to be in car crash, scientists find

People with ADHD often have a short attention span - JOHN LAMB/THE IMAGE BANK RF

People with ADHD are more likely to be involved in a car crash, a study has found.

People diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) often have a short attention span and struggle to prevent bouts of impulsivity.

A multi-year study in the US followed more than 2,800 drivers who were over 65 and compared rates of driving mishaps with their medical history.

They found that individuals known to have ADHD were 74 per cent more likely to be involved in a crash, twice as likely to get a ticket for breaking driving laws, and slightly more prone to “hard-braking” events.

Dr Yuxin Liu, study first author from Columbia University, said: “Our findings suggest that effective interventions to improve the diagnosis and clinical management of ADHD among older adults are warranted to promote safe mobility and healthy ageing.”

Raw data show that people with ADHD had a car crash, on average, 27.1 times per one million miles driven, or one crash every 37,000 miles.

People without the condition suffered a car crash 13.5 times per 1 million miles, almost half as often and equivalent to once every 74,000 miles.

Increased risk

When statistically adjusted to account for variables such as demographic, age and other health conditions, however, the increased risk of a crash was found to be 74 per cent among ADHD drivers.

“As observed in this prospective cohort study, older adult drivers with ADHD may be at a significantly elevated crash risk compared with their counterparts without ADHD,” the study authors wrote in their paper, published in JAMA Network Open.

ADHD diagnoses are on the rise, with a recent study from University College London finding that only 1.4 per cent of all boys aged between 10 and 16 had ADHD in 2000. However, in 2018, this had risen to 3.5 per cent.

Data indicate that for an average classroom of children there is now likely to be at least one with ADHD.

But while awareness has driven an increase in the number of children getting diagnosed with ADHD, there has also been a rise in the number of adults, including older individuals.

Since 2000 there has been a 20-fold rise in the diagnosis of 18 to 29-year-old men, and an eightfold rise in over-50 male diagnoses.

Study senior author Dr Guohua Li, professor of epidemiology at Columbia, said: “Our study makes two notable contributions to research on healthy and safe ageing.

National shortage

“The research fills a gap in epidemiologic data on ADHD among older adults and provides compelling evidence that older adult drivers with ADHD have a much higher crash risk than their counterparts without ADHD.”

The rise in ADHD diagnoses has been matched by a rise in ADHD medication prescriptions which has led to a national shortage in the UK.

A safety alert has been issued for three types of medications (Methylphenidate, Lisdexamfetamine, and Guanfacine) used to treat ADHD.

“A combination of manufacturing issues and an increased global demand” has led to the shortage and while other drugs are available there is not enough to meet the soaring need.

It is hoped that the shortages will be resolved by the end of the year.

“Older adult drivers with ADHD may be at elevated risks of hard-braking events, traffic ticket events, and vehicular crashes,” the scientists write in their new paper.

“As ageing of the driver population continues, effective interventions to improve the diagnosis and clinical management of ADHD among older adults are warranted to promote safe mobility and healthy ageing.”

