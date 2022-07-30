Driverless cars may need gender settings as women are better at using them than men

Driverless cars - Newcastle University

The battle of the sexes still rages over whether men or women make better drivers.

But when it comes to driverless cars, a new study has found that women are better at taking back control of the vehicle when required, exhibiting significantly faster reaction times, more stable wheel control and fewer hasty manoeuvres.

Researchers at Newcastle University believe that driverless car software in the future may need to have settings based on gender and age, so that people who need extra time to respond can be warned of obstructions earlier, or informed sooner that navigation signals are about to be lost.

Dr Shuo Li - Newcastle University

Dr Shuo Li, an expert in intelligent transport systems at Newcastle University, said: “For example, when an 80-year-old male driver takes over, the vehicle could provide him with a longer lead time to do that.

“So if there’s an obstacle on the road, several miles ahead, the vehicle sensor feed can communicate with the infrastructure to be able to provide a relatively longer reaction time for people.”

Previous studies have shown that women in general are less positive about the idea of driverless cars, but researchers said the new results show they are actually able to use and interact with them better than men.

“Women often do not realise how good they are at driving, but our results found they actually perform slightly better,” added Dr Li.

The team at Newcastle discovered the gender differences during testing at the university’s state-of-the art DriveLAB simulator, which mimics the conditions of being asked to retake control of a level 3 driverless vehicle to avoid a stationary car on the road ahead.

Level 3 automated vehicles allow drivers to be completely disengaged from driving and safely perform other tasks.

Mercedes-Benz is the only company so far to have produced a level 3 car that can be legally driven on German roads, with most requiring that drivers still monitor the road, even if they are not physically controlling the vehicle.

Totally disengaged from driving

For the research, 33 women and 43 men were asked to totally disengage from driving or watching on the road, and instead read aloud from the BBC News website on an iPad.

After a short delay, the simulator asked the participants to take back control of the vehicle, giving them 20 seconds to spot and avoid crashing into the parked car.

Results showed ‘marked gender differences’, with women exhibiting better takeover performance than men. The mean reaction time to take back control of the vehicle for women was 2.45 seconds, compared with 2.63 seconds for men.

Female drivers were also quicker to move out of the way of the stationary car, indicating to change lanes after an average of 13.52 seconds compared to 13.76 seconds for men.

And the steering wheel angle was also found to be closer to the central line for women, veering 8.13 degrees from the centre, compared to 8.93 degrees for men, and demonstrating a more stable takeover.

The team believes that driverless cars could come with programmable settings such as mobile phones, which could be individualised depending on the user.

Driverless car - Alamy

Prof Roberto Palacin, acting head of the School of Engineering at Newcastle University, said: “Our research can inform software engineers so that the automated vehicle can be adapted for the user, in the same way that people have different ringtones on their mobile phone, or might prefer to have it in dark mode.

“This could include perhaps your safety needs in terms of reaction times. In the same way you can change the size of your font on your phone if you don’t see very well, if I was buying a car for my mother, who was 70, then there could be a mode for that.”

The team also wants to test if gender-specific activities impact how quickly men and women take back control of a car.

Although the latest testing involved a reading test, it is known that men are often distracted from driving because they are using a mobile phone, while women tend to put on make-up.

The team is also keen to find out if there are differences in performance if people are stressed, or are experiencing motion sickness, and whether exposure to racing or driving games improves performance.

The latest study was published in the journal Scientific Reports.