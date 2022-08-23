Driver in wreck that killed FDLE agent had cocaine, booze in system. He’s been charged

The driver in a wreck that wound up killing a Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent had booze and cocaine in his system, police said Tuesday. He’s been charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

Jose Perez, 55, a former Marine and Miami Police major, was responding to a building alarm on Aug. 2 when a pickup truck struck Perez’s unmarked Ford Taurus almost head-on at a Northwest Miami-Dade intersection. Perez fought for his life at Kendall Regional Hospital before dying on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Ysmael Javier Sandoval, 35, turned himself in to Miami-Dade Police. In addition to the DUI charges, police say he failed to yield the right-of-way in the crash. Sandoval, who was also injured during the crash but recovered, was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight correctional center and remained in jail.

Sandoval’s attorney Earl Seligman had not returned a call by early Tuesday evening. Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, in a brief statement, noted that Perez had dedicated his life to law enforcement.

“We now remember his legacy and the life of a man dedicated to his family, community and country,” the director said.

According to police, it was just before midnight on Aug. 2., when Perez was driving his unmarked Ford south on Northwest 127th Avenue. At the same time on the same road, Sandoval was heading north. According to police, Sandoval made a left turn at Seventh Terrace before Perez could get out of the way. Sandoval’s Ford F-150 truck crashed into the right passenger corner of the front of Perez’s vehicle.

Perez would spend the next 18 days in the hospital suffering from a fractured sternum, collapsed lungs, a ruptured spleen and a brain bleed. Police took a blood test from Sandoval at the hospital. The results, according to police, came back Sunday with an alcohol level almost double the legal limit.

Toxicology tests also revealed, police said, that Sandoval had cocaine and marijuana in his system. Inside his truck, police said: An empty bottle of Corona beer and unopened bottles of Stella and Heineken.

Perez, a decorated public servant who received numerous awards and medals, served in the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army, on active duty and in reserve. Before joining the FDLE just a year ago, he rose to the rank of Major with Miami Police.

Perez will be remembered and honored during a ceremony by FDLE in the coming days.