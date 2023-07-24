Driver Walks Away After Wedging Lamborghini Aventador Under Trailer in High-Speed Crash

egrullon12 / TikTok

The driver of a 2018 Lamborghini Aventador walked away with minor injuries after wedging their car underneath a tractor trailer in a high-speed crash on Saturday.

Spencer Hyde, 36, was traveling at a high rate of speed on I-75 in Georgia when he lost control of his Lamborghini and struck the back of an 18-wheeler in the right lane, the Georgia State Patrol said in a statement published by the Gordon Gazette.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Hyde's car was trapped underneath the rear of the trailer, causing the closure of two lanes of I-75 for nearly 1.5 hours. No other injuries aside from Hyde's were reported. Photos of the Aventador from the scene published by the Gordon Gazette post-extraction show a smashed front end, but an intact safety cell. That's modern chassis tech for you.

Twenty minutes before the crash, police reportedly issued a "BOLO" on the same highway for a Lamborghini speeding at more than 100 mph.

It's unclear if Hyde will face any charges at this time, though the State Patrol conducted an investigation as clean-up of the crash continued into the afternoon.

You Might Also Like